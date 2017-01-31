Day 3 in deliberations in murder, assault trial to start Wednesday

The jury in the trial involving Jeff Steen is set for a third day of deliberations on Wednesday in Rowan County Superior Court.

Steen is charged with beating his grandfather, 87-year-old J.D. Furr to death, and then beating his mother so badly that she nearly died. The incident happened in November, 2013.

Prosecutors says Steen carried out the crimes in order to inherit his grandfather's River Road farm and use the property to pay off his debts.

The trial has been underway for three weeks with jurors hearing testimony from many witnesses, including Steen, and considering more than 300 exhibits.

The jury got the case on Monday morning and so far have sent back questions and requests from the judge on five occasions. In some cases the judge did allow the jury to reconsider crime scene photographs and other evidence, but some requests were denied with Judge Nathaniel Poovey telling jurors they needed to depend on their own recollection of the evidence as it was presented in court.

During their last visit to the courtroom on Tuesday the foreman told the judge that the jury was divided 10-2, but was "close to 11-1."

Jeff Steen's mother Sandra, still recovering from being beaten, has been in court every day with other family members.

Steen has been in jail waiting trial since November 21, 2013, charged with first degree murder, attempted murder, and robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon.

