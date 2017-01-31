2017 National Signing Day for local student athletes

The first Wednesday of every February is National Signing Day.
It is a day mostly known for big time football recruits to sign with their college of choice to play on the next level. But there are thousands of other student-athletes around the country playing other sports who also sign with colleges on this day as they make their life long dreams a reality.
Here is a list of our local student-athletes who signed NLI (National Letters of Intent) to play sports in college as well as further their education.
|Ardrey Kell
|Josh Ausberry
|Football
|Greensboro College
|Jaylen Erwin
|Football
|Hutchinson CC
|Sydney Harris
|Soccer
|Concord University
|Merrick Haston
|Football
|Georgia Southern
|Justin Lawson
|Football
|East Carolina
|Jeremy Littlejohn
|Basketball
|Roanoke College
|Cade McDonald
|Football
|Wingate
|Grace Pilcher
|Soccer
|UNC Wilmington
|Jonathan Rowe
|Football
|Columbia University
|Jonthan Ruben
|Rugby
|Clemson
|Lex Voelker
|Lacrosse
|Mount Olive
|Carter Watkins
|Lacrosse
|Birmingham-Southern
|Jarrett Wright
|Football
|Washington & Lee
|Ashbrook
|Malik Hyatt
|Football
|Howard University
|A.L. Brown
|Elijah Hall
|Football
|Western Carolina
|Steven Howie
|Football
|Dodge City CC
|Sherad Sutton
|Football
|Charlotte
|Zac Williamson
|Football
|Averett University
|Butler
|Aramis Allgood
|Football
|University of Charleston (WV)
|Madeline Boles
|Lacrosse
|Mars Hill
|Davis Cheek
|Football
|Elon
|Dirk Cureton
|Football
|Presbyterian
|Kusegi Cureton
|Football
|Lenoir Rhyne
|Christian Dixon
|Football
|Towson
|George Espina
|Soccer
|Belmont Abbey
|Jake Getty
|Lacrosse
|Brevard
|Erin Hundley
|Volleyball
|SC State
|Maurice McClain
|Football
|University of Charleston (WV)
|TJ McEvilly
|Baseball
|Southern Wesleyan
|Tate Pennington
|Baseball
|Charlotte
|Zane Rankin
|Basketball
|Lander University
|Claudine Taylor
|Volleyball
|Manhattan
|Nejuan Worthy
|Football
|Highland CC
|Catholic
|Meredith Applegate
|Swimming
|Miami-OH
|Ian Baker
|Lacrosse
|VMI
|Reid Brandt
|Rugby
|Clemson
|Ben Brodowicz
|Football
|Butler University
|Caitlin Gallagher
|Lacrosse
|University of Scranton
|Keri Kenkel
|Golf
|UNC Greensboro
|Erin McCullagh
|Swimming
|Navy
|Brian Macuga
|Football
|Butler University
|Katy Miller
|Swimming
|Pittsburgh
|Patrick Siczek
|Soccer
|Radford
|Abby Stapleton
|Soccer
|Charlotte
|Brooks Stockley
|Soccer
|Alabama-Birmingham
|Grant Stuckey
|Tennis
|Boston College
|Jack White
|Football
|Hampden-Sydney
|Chester
|Jarez Hardin
|Football
|Benedict College
|Xi Simpson
|Football
|Wingate
|Malik Williams
|Football
|Appalachian State
|Radarrius Wright
|Football
|Limestone
|Chesterfield
|Reggie Lindsey
|Football
|Wingate
|Dustin Rayfield
|Football
|Newberry
|Charlotte Christian
|Cody Bischoff
|Lacrosse
|Montreat College
|Eva Bower
|Soccer
|Milligan College
|Emma Giller
|Softball
|Covenant College
|Bryden Reed
|Football
|William & Mary
|Beau Snuggs
|Football
|Butler
|Christian Van Sickle
|Football
|Elon
|Charlotte Country Day
|Blair Boyles
|Field Hockey
|Colgate
|Racheal Carroll
|Tennis
|Bucknell
|Shaffer Day
|Football
|Washington & Lee
|Ella Dunn
|Cross Country/ Track & Field
|Williams
|Luca Katz
|Football
|Hamilton
|Charles Roselle
|Football/ Lacrosse
|Middlebury
|Nicholas Tennant
|Football
|Centre
|Charlotte Latin
|Moon Cheong
|Golf
|Dartmouth
|Eddie Crutchfield
|Football
|Army
|Chris Elliott
|Football
|Washington & Lee
|Ikenna Eruchalu
|Swimming
|Penn
|Bates Jones
|Basketball
|Davidson
|Camille Kane
|Field Hockey
|Virginia
|Melvin Rouse
|Football
|Yale
|Conrad Song
|Lacrosse
|Colorado College
|Isabelle Sumichrast
|Field Hockey
|Syracuse
|Emily Wise
|Soccer
|Auburn
|Concord
|Hamsah Nasrildeen
|Football
|Florida State
|Concord First Assembly
|Julius Felder
|Football
|Campbell
|Zach Hall
|Football
|Campbell
|Bryan Jacobs
|Football
|Limestone
|Cox Mill
|Madison Greenhall
|Soccer
|Appalachian State
|Shaal Joseph
|Football
|Alderson Broaddus
|Mary Perkins
|Soccer
|Appalachian State
|Crest
|Justin Foster
|Football
|Clemson
|Cuthbertson
|JT Cauthen
|Football
|North Carolina
|Anna Kwitkowski
|Soccer
|Anderson University
|Sarah Moll
|Soccer
|Francis Marion
|Rilee Seering
|Soccer
|UNC Pembroke
|Courtney Walker
|Soccer
|Ohio State
|Davidson Day
|Garrett Groulx
|Football
|James Madison
|Tommy Lawley
|Football
|Navy
|Chase Monroe
|Football
|Wake Forest
|Austin Reeves
|Football
|Virginia Tech
|Garvin Stewart
|Football
|Centre College
|Ryan Titus
|Football
|Wofford
|East Burke
|Savannah Coble
|Basketball
|Concord University
|East Lincoln
|Alec Burleson
|Baseball
|East Carolina
|Trevor Childers
|Football
|Western Carolina
|Nate Cureton
|Football
|Stetson
|Cameron Dollar
|Football
|Charlotte
|Zach Hester
|Baseball
|Brevard College
|Nate Kinsch
|Baseball
|Coastal Carolina
|Taylor Michel
|Baseball
|Pfeiffer
|Dalton Salerno
|Football
|Campbell
|Eli Smith
|Football
|Wingate
|East Meck
|McKenzie Long
|Soccer
|Lander University
|Forestview
|Tramone Duncan
|Football
|Valparaiso
|Fort Mill
|Brynn Bonner
|Volleyball
|USC Aiken
|Meredith Christopher
|Soccer
|Elon
|Kimber Haley
|Soccer
|Clemson
|Aaron Koch
|Soccer
|Gannon University
|AJ Leitten
|Wrestling
|NC State
|Jordan Markowski
|Football
|Mount Union
|Jenna Pehowski
|Swimming
|South Carolina
|Ethan Piercy
|Football
|Gardner-Webb
|Rachel Stalford
|Soccer
|Converse College
|April Tankersley
|Volleyball
|UNC Pembroke
|Alexis Williams
|Soccer
|Anderson University
|Erin Wolfe
|Soccer
|Wofford
|Harding
|Michael Hudson
|Football
|Hutchinson CC
|Prince Ngwenah
|Football
|Campbell
|JaQuan Rankins
|Football
|University of Charleston (WV)
|Hickory
|Chase Cannon
|Soccer
|Queens University
|Morgan Malikowski
|Soccer
|Guilford
|Emmaline Petterson
|Swimming
|Georgia
|Jovanna Sanchez
|Soccer
|Catawba
|Maly Shores
|Swimming
|Emory University
|Hickory Ridge
|Donovan Hayes
|Football
|UNC Pembroke
|Independence
|Logan Brock
|Football- Preferred Walk on
|Wingate
|Glodi Elofa
|Track
|Lane College
|Cooper Fandel
|Baseball
|King University
|Justyn Hamilton
|Basketball
|Temple
|Xavier Lenear
|Football
|North Carolina Central
|Xavier Ramsey
|Track
|Lane College
|Tiffany Reed
|Track
|Lane College
|Kings Mountain
|Jake Merchant
|Football
|Navy
|Lake Norman
|Skyler Chillson
|Soccer
|UNC Asheville
|Justin Pearo
|Football
|Campbell
|Lake Norman Charter
|Teddy Spooner
|Football
|Wingate
|Lancaster
|Houston Brantley
|Football
|Wingate
|Ant Foster
|Football
|Newberry
|Farrika Grier
|Football
|SC State
|Desmond Ricks
|Football
|Hampton
|Cordarious Tinsley
|Football
|Limestone
|Lincolnton
|Sage Surratt
|Football
|Wake Forest
|Donnie Thompson
|Football
|Gardner-Webb
|Maiden
|Caleb Farley
|Football (Signed in December)
|Virginia Tech
|Xzavion Huff
|Football
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Hunter Moore
|Football
|Campbell
|Mallard Creek
|Keshaun Abel
|Football
|Western Carolina
|Chauncey Caldwell
|Football
|NC Central
|Eric Douglas
|Football
|South Carolina
|Grant Gibson
|Football
|NC State
|Deonte Grier
|Football
|Gardner-Webb
|Isaac Hampton
|Football
|Miami-OH
|Brian Hamrick
|Football
|Fayetteville State
|Ryan Jones
|Football
|Oklahoma
|Brian Lassiter
|Football
|Eastern Kentucky
|Larry Matkins
|Football
|Fayetteville State
|Travaris Moore
|Football
|Florida
|Jordan Smith
|Football
|Guilford College
|Taylor Suber
|Football
|Charlotte (Preferred Walk On)
|Jacquez Tayler
|Football
|University of Charleston (WV)
|Marvin Ridge
|Kyle Davis
|Football
|James Madison
|Emeka Emezie
|Football
|NC State
|D'Mitri Emmanuel
|Football
|Charlotte
|John Hatala
|Tennis
|Fairfield University
|Grace Lynn-Lato
|Soccer
|UNC Wilmington
|Rachel Zubrinsky
|Tennis
|Brandeis University
|Metrolina Christian
|Hope Estevez
|Soccer
|St. Andrews
|James Decker
|Baseball
|UNC Pembroke
|Caitlyn Logan
|Soccer
|John Brown University
|Laurel Sankowski
|Swimming
|Carson Newman
|Mooresville
|Clark Farriss
|Soccer
|Pfeiffer
|Chris Ingram
|Football
|NC State
|Ryan James
|Soccer
|Methodist University
|Donshel Jetton
|Football
|Fayetteville State
|Mount Pleasant
|Jacorey Alston
|Football/ Track & Field
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Mountain Island Charter
|Eric Gallman
|Football
|Cornell
|Aapri Washington
|Football
|Buffalo
|Myers Park
|Adonai Aloma
|Football
|UNC Pembroke
|Jack Brea
|Golf
|Appalachian State
|Owen Copps
|Baseball
|Tuffs University
|Jack Davidson
|Football
|North Carolina
|John Patrick Frith
|Swimming
|Yale
|Kianna Funderburk
|Basketball
|Vermont
|McKenna Haire
|Basketball
|Princeton
|Tyler Hewitt
|Football
|Hampton Sydney
|Matthew Holcomb
|Baseball
|University of the South
|Charlotte Hylinski
|Swimming
|Yale
|Annie Juraschek
|Lacrosse
|Wofford
|JaMykal Neal
|Football
|Hutchinson CC
|Ben Norris
|Football
|East Carolina
|Hannah Perkins
|Lacrosse
|Furman
|Rachel Perkins
|Lacrosse
|Furman
|Bree Rockingham
|Softball
|West Virginia Wesleyan
|Landon Shelley
|Lacrosse
|Washington & Lee
|Maddie Weber
|Tennis
|Washington & Lee
|Damon Youmans
|Soccer
|UNC Greensboro
|Nation Ford
|Kirk Rygol
|Football
|North Greenville
|Newton-Conover
|Tyzaiah Eller
|Football
|UNC Pembroke
|North Meck
|KJ Buford
|Football
|Marshall
|Tre Turner
|Football
|Eastern Kentucky
|Northwest Cabarrus
|Brandon Keller
|Football
|Guilford College
|Charles Littrell
|Football
|Wingate
|AJ Stedfrod
|Football
|North Carolina Wesleyan
|Tristan Westover
|Football
|Duke (Preferred Walk On)
|Northwestern
|Alan Alford
|Football
|Catawba
|Caliph Brice
|Football
|Hutchinson CC
|Jerry Howard
|Football
|Georgia Tech
|Gage Maloney
|Football
|James Madison
|Logan Rudolph
|Football
|Clemson
|Wally Wilmore
|Football
|Citadel
|Northside Christian
|JT Agosto
|Baseball
|Emory & Henry
|Cory Delair
|Baseball
|Oglethorpe University
|Elijah Fitchue
|Football
|Wingate
|Seth Morgan
|Baseball
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Tanner White
|Baseball
|Bryan College
|Olympic
|David Boags
|Football
|St. Andrews
|Elias Crawford
|Football
|UNC Pembroke
|Parkwood
|Andrew Brantley
|Football
|Davidson
|Amber Briggs
|Softball
|Pfeiffer
|Noah Flasch
|Lacrosse
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Bailee Morton
|Softball
|Appalachian State
|Pine Lake Prep
|Shane Connolly
|Baseball
|Citadel
|Hannah Mutch
|Lacrosse
|Wofford
|Providence
|Drake Deluliis
|Football
|Virginia Tech
|Jordan Moody
|Football
|Wingate
|Blake Proehl
|Football
|East Carolina
|Richmond Senior
|Steven Jones
|Football
|Appalachian State
|Antoine Shaw
|Football
|Charlotte
|Robinson
|Josh Dale
|Football
|UNC Pembroke
|Rocky River
|Tyshawn Carter
|Football
|UNC Pembroke
|Phillip Clay
|Football
|Limestone
|Tyrek Haywood
|Football
|Campbell
|Elijah Henry
|Football
|Charleston Southern
|Kendall Lewis
|Football
|Wingate
|Ariana Nance
|Basketball
|Elon
|Shelby
|Jayden Borders
|Football
|East Carolina
|Darius Clark
|Football
|Gardner-Webb
|Aaron Jolly
|Football
|UNC Pembroke
|South Caldwell
|Ryder Martin
|Football
|Wingate
|South Iredell
|Hunter Dula
|Baseball
|Wingate
|Brooke Freeman
|Soccer
|Catawba
|Anna Knox
|Softball
|UNC Wilmington
|Cameron Miller
|Football
|Catawba
|Quinton Reed
|Football
|Concordia Ann Arbor
|Lundon White
|Football
|St. Andrews
|South Meck
|Nigel Brown
|Football
|St. Augustine
|Collyn Carpenter
|Soccer
|Kenyon College
|Jonathan Doerer
|Football
|Notre Dame
|Aamon Fall
|Soccer
|Montreat College
|Fernando Garcia
|Soccer
|Charlotte
|Reed Hunnicutt
|Soccer
|Appalachian State
|Tanner Jordi
|Soccer
|Kenyon College
|Jake Lawler
|Football
|North Carolina
|Josh McNeely
|Football
|Campbell
|Travis Prince
|Football
|UNC Pembroke
|Antonio Wallace
|Football
|Johnson C. Smith
|South Point
|Max Mead
|Football
|Davidson
|Nick Muse
|Football
|William & Mary
|South Pointe
|Ken'Darius Frederick
|Football
|Citadel
|Jonathan Muhammad
|Football
|SC State
|Justin Pendergrass
|Football
|Limestone
|Voshon St. Hill
|Football
|Newberry
|St. Stephens
|Jesse Houston
|Football
|Alderson Broaddus
|Statesville
|Brock Hoffman
|Football
|Coastal Carolina
|Sun Valley
|Amber Anderson
|Soccer
|Appalachian State
|Jeremiah Miller
|Football
|Coastal Carolina
|Madison Peck
|Soccer
|Catawba
|Hope Sanborn
|Soccer
|Lees-McRae
|Vance
|Jaylin Carr
|Football
|Fayetteville State
|Jirod Carr
|Football
|Virginia Union
|Isaiah Ely-Bremby
|Football
|Fayetteville State
|Jayson Gaston
|Football
|Mars Hill
|Jeremiah Hall
|Football
|Oklahoma
|Kingsley Ifedi
|Football
|East Carolina
|Nathaniel Jones
|Football
|Army
|Kenny Merritt
|Football
|Fayetteville State
|Imani Payne
|Basketball
|Livingstone
|Darien Reynolds
|Football
|Gardner-Webb
|Michael Roberts
|Football
|Army
|Stephon Sings
|Football
|Marshall
|Jamari Taylor
|Football
|Limestone
|Malik Wright
|Football
|Emory & Henry
|Watauga
|Amanda Lubkeman
|Soccer
|Lees McRae
|Evan Suggs
|Football
|Wofford
|West Caldwell
|Titus Tucker
|Football
|East Tennessee State
|West Charlotte
|Jaylon Blakeney
|Football
|Mount Union
|Jacory Reaves
|Football
|Highland CC
|West Stanly
|Callie Cline
|Volleyball
|North Carolina Wesleyan
|Conner Edwards
|Football
|Wingate
|Chelsea Green
|Volleyball
|Sandhills CC
|West Rowan
|Kortez Weeks
|Football
|Elon
