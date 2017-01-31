2017 National Signing Day for local student athletes - | WBTV Charlotte

2017 National Signing Day for local student athletes

By Nate Wimberly, WBTV Sports
Bio
Connect
Biography

The first Wednesday of every February is National Signing Day.

It is a day mostly known for big time football recruits to sign with their college of choice to play on the next level.  But there are thousands of other student-athletes around the country playing other sports who also sign with colleges on this day as they make their life long dreams a reality.

Here is a list of our local student-athletes who signed NLI (National Letters of Intent) to play sports in college as well as further their education.

Ardrey Kell
Josh Ausberry Football Greensboro College
Jaylen Erwin Football Hutchinson CC
Sydney Harris Soccer Concord University
Merrick Haston Football Georgia Southern
Justin Lawson Football East Carolina
Jeremy Littlejohn Basketball Roanoke College
Cade McDonald Football Wingate
Grace Pilcher Soccer UNC Wilmington
Jonathan Rowe Football  Columbia University
Jonthan Ruben Rugby Clemson
Lex Voelker Lacrosse Mount Olive
Carter Watkins Lacrosse Birmingham-Southern
Jarrett Wright Football Washington & Lee
Ashbrook
Malik Hyatt Football Howard University
A.L. Brown
Elijah Hall Football Western Carolina
Steven Howie Football Dodge City CC
Sherad Sutton Football Charlotte
Zac Williamson Football Averett University
Butler
Aramis Allgood Football  University of Charleston (WV)
Madeline Boles Lacrosse Mars Hill
Davis Cheek Football Elon
Dirk Cureton Football Presbyterian
Kusegi Cureton Football Lenoir Rhyne
Christian Dixon Football Towson
George Espina Soccer Belmont Abbey
Jake Getty Lacrosse Brevard 
Erin Hundley Volleyball SC State
Maurice McClain Football University of Charleston (WV)
TJ McEvilly Baseball Southern Wesleyan
Tate Pennington Baseball Charlotte
Zane Rankin Basketball Lander University
Claudine Taylor Volleyball Manhattan
Nejuan Worthy Football Highland CC
Catholic
Meredith Applegate Swimming Miami-OH
Ian Baker Lacrosse VMI
Reid Brandt Rugby Clemson
Ben Brodowicz Football Butler University
Caitlin Gallagher Lacrosse University of Scranton
Keri Kenkel Golf UNC Greensboro
Erin McCullagh Swimming Navy
Brian Macuga Football Butler University
Katy Miller Swimming Pittsburgh
Patrick Siczek Soccer Radford
Abby Stapleton Soccer Charlotte
Brooks Stockley Soccer Alabama-Birmingham
Grant Stuckey Tennis Boston College
Jack White Football Hampden-Sydney
Chester
Jarez Hardin Football Benedict College
Xi Simpson Football Wingate
Malik Williams Football  Appalachian State
Radarrius Wright Football Limestone
Chesterfield
Reggie Lindsey Football Wingate
Dustin Rayfield Football Newberry
Charlotte Christian
Cody Bischoff Lacrosse Montreat College
Eva Bower Soccer Milligan College
Emma Giller Softball Covenant College
Bryden Reed Football William & Mary
Beau Snuggs Football Butler
Christian Van Sickle Football Elon
Charlotte Country Day
Blair Boyles Field Hockey Colgate
Racheal Carroll Tennis Bucknell
Shaffer Day Football Washington & Lee
Ella Dunn Cross Country/ Track & Field Williams
Luca Katz Football Hamilton
Charles Roselle Football/ Lacrosse Middlebury
Nicholas Tennant Football Centre
Charlotte Latin
Moon Cheong Golf Dartmouth
Eddie Crutchfield Football Army
Chris Elliott Football Washington & Lee
Ikenna Eruchalu Swimming Penn
Bates Jones Basketball Davidson
Camille Kane Field Hockey Virginia
Melvin Rouse Football Yale
Conrad Song Lacrosse Colorado College
Isabelle Sumichrast Field Hockey Syracuse
Emily Wise Soccer Auburn
Concord
Hamsah Nasrildeen Football  Florida State
Concord First Assembly
Julius Felder Football Campbell
Zach Hall Football Campbell
Bryan Jacobs Football Limestone
Cox Mill
Madison Greenhall Soccer Appalachian State
Shaal Joseph Football Alderson Broaddus
Mary Perkins Soccer Appalachian State
Crest
Justin Foster Football Clemson
Cuthbertson
JT Cauthen Football North Carolina
Anna Kwitkowski Soccer Anderson University
Sarah Moll Soccer Francis Marion
Rilee Seering Soccer UNC Pembroke
Courtney Walker Soccer  Ohio State
Davidson Day
Garrett Groulx Football James Madison
Tommy Lawley Football Navy
Chase Monroe Football Wake Forest
Austin Reeves Football Virginia Tech
Garvin Stewart Football Centre College
Ryan Titus Football Wofford
East Burke
Savannah Coble Basketball Concord University
East Lincoln
Alec Burleson Baseball East Carolina
Trevor Childers Football Western Carolina
Nate Cureton Football Stetson
Cameron Dollar Football  Charlotte
Zach Hester Baseball Brevard College
Nate Kinsch Baseball Coastal Carolina
Taylor Michel Baseball Pfeiffer
Dalton Salerno Football Campbell
Eli Smith Football Wingate
East Meck
McKenzie Long Soccer Lander University
Forestview
Tramone Duncan Football Valparaiso
Fort Mill
Brynn Bonner Volleyball USC Aiken
Meredith Christopher Soccer Elon
Kimber Haley Soccer Clemson
Aaron Koch Soccer Gannon University
AJ Leitten Wrestling NC State
Jordan Markowski Football Mount Union
Jenna Pehowski Swimming South Carolina
Ethan Piercy Football Gardner-Webb
Rachel Stalford Soccer Converse College
April Tankersley Volleyball UNC Pembroke
Alexis Williams Soccer Anderson University
Erin Wolfe Soccer Wofford
Harding
Michael Hudson Football Hutchinson CC
Prince Ngwenah Football Campbell
JaQuan Rankins Football University of Charleston (WV)
Hickory
Chase Cannon Soccer Queens University
Morgan Malikowski Soccer Guilford
Emmaline Petterson Swimming Georgia
Jovanna Sanchez Soccer Catawba
Maly Shores Swimming Emory University
Hickory Ridge
Donovan Hayes Football UNC Pembroke
Independence
Logan Brock Football- Preferred Walk on Wingate
Glodi Elofa Track Lane College
Cooper Fandel Baseball King University
Justyn Hamilton Basketball Temple
Xavier Lenear Football North Carolina Central
Xavier Ramsey Track Lane College
Tiffany Reed Track Lane College
Kings Mountain
Jake Merchant Football  Navy
Lake Norman
Skyler Chillson Soccer UNC Asheville
Justin Pearo Football Campbell
Lake Norman Charter
Teddy Spooner Football Wingate
Lancaster
Houston Brantley Football Wingate
Ant Foster Football Newberry
Farrika Grier Football SC State
Desmond Ricks Football Hampton
Cordarious Tinsley Football  Limestone
Lincolnton
Sage Surratt Football Wake Forest
Donnie Thompson Football Gardner-Webb
Maiden
Caleb Farley Football (Signed in December) Virginia Tech
Xzavion Huff Football Lenoir-Rhyne
Hunter Moore Football Campbell
Mallard Creek
Keshaun Abel Football Western Carolina
Chauncey Caldwell Football NC Central
Eric Douglas Football South Carolina
Grant Gibson Football  NC State
Deonte Grier Football Gardner-Webb
Isaac Hampton Football Miami-OH
Brian Hamrick Football Fayetteville State
Ryan Jones Football Oklahoma
Brian Lassiter Football Eastern Kentucky
Larry Matkins Football Fayetteville State
Travaris Moore Football Florida
Jordan Smith Football Guilford College
Taylor Suber Football  Charlotte (Preferred Walk On)
Jacquez Tayler Football University of Charleston (WV)
Marvin Ridge
Kyle Davis  Football James Madison
Emeka Emezie Football NC State
D'Mitri Emmanuel Football Charlotte
John Hatala Tennis Fairfield University
Grace Lynn-Lato Soccer UNC Wilmington
Rachel Zubrinsky Tennis Brandeis University
Metrolina Christian
Hope Estevez Soccer St. Andrews
James Decker Baseball UNC Pembroke
Caitlyn Logan Soccer John Brown University
Laurel Sankowski Swimming Carson Newman
Mooresville
Clark Farriss Soccer Pfeiffer
Chris Ingram Football NC State
Ryan James Soccer Methodist University
Donshel Jetton Football Fayetteville State
Mount Pleasant
Jacorey Alston Football/ Track & Field Lenoir-Rhyne
Mountain Island Charter
Eric Gallman Football Cornell
Aapri Washington Football Buffalo
Myers Park
Adonai Aloma Football UNC Pembroke
Jack Brea Golf Appalachian State
Owen Copps Baseball Tuffs University
Jack Davidson Football North Carolina
John Patrick Frith Swimming Yale
Kianna Funderburk Basketball Vermont
McKenna Haire Basketball Princeton
Tyler Hewitt Football Hampton Sydney
Matthew Holcomb Baseball University of the South
Charlotte Hylinski Swimming Yale
Annie Juraschek Lacrosse Wofford
JaMykal Neal Football Hutchinson CC
Ben Norris Football East Carolina
Hannah Perkins Lacrosse Furman
Rachel Perkins Lacrosse Furman
Bree Rockingham Softball West Virginia Wesleyan
Landon Shelley Lacrosse Washington & Lee
Maddie Weber Tennis Washington & Lee
Damon Youmans Soccer UNC Greensboro
Nation Ford
Kirk Rygol Football North Greenville
Newton-Conover
Tyzaiah Eller Football UNC Pembroke
North Meck
KJ Buford Football Marshall
Tre Turner Football Eastern Kentucky
Northwest Cabarrus
Brandon Keller Football Guilford College
Charles Littrell Football Wingate
AJ Stedfrod Football North Carolina Wesleyan
Tristan Westover Football Duke (Preferred Walk On)
Northwestern
Alan Alford Football Catawba
Caliph Brice Football Hutchinson CC
Jerry Howard Football Georgia Tech
Gage Maloney Football James Madison
Logan Rudolph Football Clemson
Wally Wilmore Football Citadel
Northside Christian
JT Agosto Baseball Emory & Henry
Cory Delair Baseball Oglethorpe University
Elijah Fitchue Football Wingate
Seth Morgan Baseball Lenoir-Rhyne
Tanner White Baseball Bryan College
Olympic
David Boags Football St. Andrews 
Elias Crawford Football UNC Pembroke
Parkwood
Andrew Brantley Football Davidson
Amber Briggs Softball Pfeiffer
Noah Flasch Lacrosse Lenoir-Rhyne
Bailee Morton Softball Appalachian State
Pine Lake Prep
Shane Connolly Baseball Citadel
Hannah Mutch Lacrosse Wofford
Providence
Drake Deluliis Football Virginia Tech
Jordan Moody Football Wingate
Blake Proehl Football East Carolina
Richmond Senior
Steven Jones Football Appalachian State
Antoine Shaw Football Charlotte
Robinson
Josh Dale Football UNC Pembroke
Rocky River
Tyshawn Carter Football UNC Pembroke
Phillip Clay Football Limestone
Tyrek Haywood Football Campbell
Elijah Henry Football Charleston Southern
Kendall Lewis Football Wingate
Ariana Nance Basketball Elon
Shelby
Jayden Borders Football East Carolina
Darius Clark Football Gardner-Webb
Aaron Jolly Football UNC Pembroke
South Caldwell
Ryder Martin Football Wingate
South Iredell
Hunter Dula Baseball Wingate
Brooke Freeman Soccer Catawba
Anna Knox Softball UNC Wilmington
Cameron Miller Football Catawba
Quinton Reed Football Concordia Ann Arbor
Lundon White Football St. Andrews
South Meck
Nigel Brown Football St. Augustine
Collyn Carpenter Soccer Kenyon College
Jonathan Doerer Football Notre Dame
Aamon Fall Soccer Montreat College
Fernando Garcia Soccer Charlotte
Reed Hunnicutt Soccer Appalachian State
Tanner Jordi Soccer Kenyon College
Jake Lawler Football North Carolina
Josh McNeely Football Campbell
Travis Prince Football  UNC Pembroke
Antonio Wallace Football Johnson C. Smith
South Point
Max Mead Football Davidson
Nick Muse Football  William & Mary
South Pointe
Ken'Darius Frederick Football Citadel
Jonathan Muhammad Football SC State
Justin Pendergrass Football Limestone
Voshon St. Hill Football Newberry
St. Stephens
Jesse Houston Football Alderson Broaddus
Statesville
Brock Hoffman Football Coastal Carolina
Sun Valley
Amber Anderson Soccer Appalachian State
Jeremiah Miller Football Coastal Carolina
Madison Peck Soccer Catawba
Hope Sanborn Soccer Lees-McRae
Vance
Jaylin Carr Football Fayetteville State
Jirod Carr Football Virginia Union
Isaiah Ely-Bremby Football Fayetteville State
Jayson Gaston Football Mars Hill
Jeremiah Hall Football Oklahoma
Kingsley Ifedi Football East Carolina
Nathaniel Jones Football Army
Kenny Merritt Football Fayetteville State
Imani Payne Basketball Livingstone
Darien Reynolds Football Gardner-Webb
Michael Roberts Football Army
Stephon Sings Football Marshall
Jamari Taylor Football Limestone
Malik Wright Football Emory & Henry
Watauga
Amanda Lubkeman Soccer Lees McRae
Evan Suggs Football Wofford
West Caldwell
Titus Tucker Football East Tennessee State
West Charlotte
Jaylon Blakeney Football Mount Union
Jacory Reaves Football Highland CC
West Stanly
Callie Cline Volleyball North Carolina Wesleyan
Conner Edwards Football Wingate
Chelsea Green Volleyball Sandhills CC
West Rowan
Kortez Weeks Football Elon

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly