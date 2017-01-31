2017 National Signing Day for local student athletes

The first Wednesday of every February is National Signing Day.

It is a day mostly known for big time football recruits to sign with their college of choice to play on the next level. But there are thousands of other student-athletes around the country playing other sports who also sign with colleges on this day as they make their life long dreams a reality.

Here is a list of our local student-athletes who signed NLI (National Letters of Intent) to play sports in college as well as further their education.

Ardrey Kell Josh Ausberry Football Greensboro College Jaylen Erwin Football Hutchinson CC Sydney Harris Soccer Concord University Merrick Haston Football Georgia Southern Justin Lawson Football East Carolina Jeremy Littlejohn Basketball Roanoke College Cade McDonald Football Wingate Grace Pilcher Soccer UNC Wilmington Jonathan Rowe Football Columbia University Jonthan Ruben Rugby Clemson Lex Voelker Lacrosse Mount Olive Carter Watkins Lacrosse Birmingham-Southern Jarrett Wright Football Washington & Lee Ashbrook Malik Hyatt Football Howard University A.L. Brown Elijah Hall Football Western Carolina Steven Howie Football Dodge City CC Sherad Sutton Football Charlotte Zac Williamson Football Averett University Butler Aramis Allgood Football University of Charleston (WV) Madeline Boles Lacrosse Mars Hill Davis Cheek Football Elon Dirk Cureton Football Presbyterian Kusegi Cureton Football Lenoir Rhyne Christian Dixon Football Towson George Espina Soccer Belmont Abbey Jake Getty Lacrosse Brevard Erin Hundley Volleyball SC State Maurice McClain Football University of Charleston (WV) TJ McEvilly Baseball Southern Wesleyan Tate Pennington Baseball Charlotte Zane Rankin Basketball Lander University Claudine Taylor Volleyball Manhattan Nejuan Worthy Football Highland CC Catholic Meredith Applegate Swimming Miami-OH Ian Baker Lacrosse VMI Reid Brandt Rugby Clemson Ben Brodowicz Football Butler University Caitlin Gallagher Lacrosse University of Scranton Keri Kenkel Golf UNC Greensboro Erin McCullagh Swimming Navy Brian Macuga Football Butler University Katy Miller Swimming Pittsburgh Patrick Siczek Soccer Radford Abby Stapleton Soccer Charlotte Brooks Stockley Soccer Alabama-Birmingham Grant Stuckey Tennis Boston College Jack White Football Hampden-Sydney Chester Jarez Hardin Football Benedict College Xi Simpson Football Wingate Malik Williams Football Appalachian State Radarrius Wright Football Limestone Chesterfield Reggie Lindsey Football Wingate Dustin Rayfield Football Newberry Charlotte Christian Cody Bischoff Lacrosse Montreat College Eva Bower Soccer Milligan College Emma Giller Softball Covenant College Bryden Reed Football William & Mary Beau Snuggs Football Butler Christian Van Sickle Football Elon Charlotte Country Day Blair Boyles Field Hockey Colgate Racheal Carroll Tennis Bucknell Shaffer Day Football Washington & Lee Ella Dunn Cross Country/ Track & Field Williams Luca Katz Football Hamilton Charles Roselle Football/ Lacrosse Middlebury Nicholas Tennant Football Centre Charlotte Latin Moon Cheong Golf Dartmouth Eddie Crutchfield Football Army Chris Elliott Football Washington & Lee Ikenna Eruchalu Swimming Penn Bates Jones Basketball Davidson Camille Kane Field Hockey Virginia Melvin Rouse Football Yale Conrad Song Lacrosse Colorado College Isabelle Sumichrast Field Hockey Syracuse Emily Wise Soccer Auburn Concord Hamsah Nasrildeen Football Florida State Concord First Assembly Julius Felder Football Campbell Zach Hall Football Campbell Bryan Jacobs Football Limestone Cox Mill Madison Greenhall Soccer Appalachian State Shaal Joseph Football Alderson Broaddus Mary Perkins Soccer Appalachian State Crest Justin Foster Football Clemson Cuthbertson JT Cauthen Football North Carolina Anna Kwitkowski Soccer Anderson University Sarah Moll Soccer Francis Marion Rilee Seering Soccer UNC Pembroke Courtney Walker Soccer Ohio State Davidson Day Garrett Groulx Football James Madison Tommy Lawley Football Navy Chase Monroe Football Wake Forest Austin Reeves Football Virginia Tech Garvin Stewart Football Centre College Ryan Titus Football Wofford East Burke Savannah Coble Basketball Concord University East Lincoln Alec Burleson Baseball East Carolina Trevor Childers Football Western Carolina Nate Cureton Football Stetson Cameron Dollar Football Charlotte Zach Hester Baseball Brevard College Nate Kinsch Baseball Coastal Carolina Taylor Michel Baseball Pfeiffer Dalton Salerno Football Campbell Eli Smith Football Wingate East Meck McKenzie Long Soccer Lander University Forestview Tramone Duncan Football Valparaiso Fort Mill Brynn Bonner Volleyball USC Aiken Meredith Christopher Soccer Elon Kimber Haley Soccer Clemson Aaron Koch Soccer Gannon University AJ Leitten Wrestling NC State Jordan Markowski Football Mount Union Jenna Pehowski Swimming South Carolina Ethan Piercy Football Gardner-Webb Rachel Stalford Soccer Converse College April Tankersley Volleyball UNC Pembroke Alexis Williams Soccer Anderson University Erin Wolfe Soccer Wofford Harding Michael Hudson Football Hutchinson CC Prince Ngwenah Football Campbell JaQuan Rankins Football University of Charleston (WV) Hickory Chase Cannon Soccer Queens University Morgan Malikowski Soccer Guilford Emmaline Petterson Swimming Georgia Jovanna Sanchez Soccer Catawba Maly Shores Swimming Emory University Hickory Ridge Donovan Hayes Football UNC Pembroke Independence Logan Brock Football- Preferred Walk on Wingate Glodi Elofa Track Lane College Cooper Fandel Baseball King University Justyn Hamilton Basketball Temple Xavier Lenear Football North Carolina Central Xavier Ramsey Track Lane College Tiffany Reed Track Lane College Kings Mountain Jake Merchant Football Navy Lake Norman Skyler Chillson Soccer UNC Asheville Justin Pearo Football Campbell Lake Norman Charter Teddy Spooner Football Wingate Lancaster Houston Brantley Football Wingate Ant Foster Football Newberry Farrika Grier Football SC State Desmond Ricks Football Hampton Cordarious Tinsley Football Limestone Lincolnton Sage Surratt Football Wake Forest Donnie Thompson Football Gardner-Webb Maiden Caleb Farley Football (Signed in December) Virginia Tech Xzavion Huff Football Lenoir-Rhyne Hunter Moore Football Campbell Mallard Creek Keshaun Abel Football Western Carolina Chauncey Caldwell Football NC Central Eric Douglas Football South Carolina Grant Gibson Football NC State Deonte Grier Football Gardner-Webb Isaac Hampton Football Miami-OH Brian Hamrick Football Fayetteville State Ryan Jones Football Oklahoma Brian Lassiter Football Eastern Kentucky Larry Matkins Football Fayetteville State Travaris Moore Football Florida Jordan Smith Football Guilford College Taylor Suber Football Charlotte (Preferred Walk On) Jacquez Tayler Football University of Charleston (WV) Marvin Ridge Kyle Davis Football James Madison Emeka Emezie Football NC State D'Mitri Emmanuel Football Charlotte John Hatala Tennis Fairfield University Grace Lynn-Lato Soccer UNC Wilmington Rachel Zubrinsky Tennis Brandeis University Metrolina Christian Hope Estevez Soccer St. Andrews James Decker Baseball UNC Pembroke Caitlyn Logan Soccer John Brown University Laurel Sankowski Swimming Carson Newman Mooresville Clark Farriss Soccer Pfeiffer Chris Ingram Football NC State Ryan James Soccer Methodist University Donshel Jetton Football Fayetteville State Mount Pleasant Jacorey Alston Football/ Track & Field Lenoir-Rhyne Mountain Island Charter Eric Gallman Football Cornell Aapri Washington Football Buffalo Myers Park Adonai Aloma Football UNC Pembroke Jack Brea Golf Appalachian State Owen Copps Baseball Tuffs University Jack Davidson Football North Carolina John Patrick Frith Swimming Yale Kianna Funderburk Basketball Vermont McKenna Haire Basketball Princeton Tyler Hewitt Football Hampton Sydney Matthew Holcomb Baseball University of the South Charlotte Hylinski Swimming Yale Annie Juraschek Lacrosse Wofford JaMykal Neal Football Hutchinson CC Ben Norris Football East Carolina Hannah Perkins Lacrosse Furman Rachel Perkins Lacrosse Furman Bree Rockingham Softball West Virginia Wesleyan Landon Shelley Lacrosse Washington & Lee Maddie Weber Tennis Washington & Lee Damon Youmans Soccer UNC Greensboro Nation Ford Kirk Rygol Football North Greenville Newton-Conover Tyzaiah Eller Football UNC Pembroke North Meck KJ Buford Football Marshall Tre Turner Football Eastern Kentucky Northwest Cabarrus Brandon Keller Football Guilford College Charles Littrell Football Wingate AJ Stedfrod Football North Carolina Wesleyan Tristan Westover Football Duke (Preferred Walk On) Northwestern Alan Alford Football Catawba Caliph Brice Football Hutchinson CC Jerry Howard Football Georgia Tech Gage Maloney Football James Madison Logan Rudolph Football Clemson Wally Wilmore Football Citadel Northside Christian JT Agosto Baseball Emory & Henry Cory Delair Baseball Oglethorpe University Elijah Fitchue Football Wingate Seth Morgan Baseball Lenoir-Rhyne Tanner White Baseball Bryan College Olympic David Boags Football St. Andrews Elias Crawford Football UNC Pembroke Parkwood Andrew Brantley Football Davidson Amber Briggs Softball Pfeiffer Noah Flasch Lacrosse Lenoir-Rhyne Bailee Morton Softball Appalachian State Pine Lake Prep Shane Connolly Baseball Citadel Hannah Mutch Lacrosse Wofford Providence Drake Deluliis Football Virginia Tech Jordan Moody Football Wingate Blake Proehl Football East Carolina Richmond Senior Steven Jones Football Appalachian State Antoine Shaw Football Charlotte Robinson Josh Dale Football UNC Pembroke Rocky River Tyshawn Carter Football UNC Pembroke Phillip Clay Football Limestone Tyrek Haywood Football Campbell Elijah Henry Football Charleston Southern Kendall Lewis Football Wingate Ariana Nance Basketball Elon Shelby Jayden Borders Football East Carolina Darius Clark Football Gardner-Webb Aaron Jolly Football UNC Pembroke South Caldwell Ryder Martin Football Wingate South Iredell Hunter Dula Baseball Wingate Brooke Freeman Soccer Catawba Anna Knox Softball UNC Wilmington Cameron Miller Football Catawba Quinton Reed Football Concordia Ann Arbor Lundon White Football St. Andrews South Meck Nigel Brown Football St. Augustine Collyn Carpenter Soccer Kenyon College Jonathan Doerer Football Notre Dame Aamon Fall Soccer Montreat College Fernando Garcia Soccer Charlotte Reed Hunnicutt Soccer Appalachian State Tanner Jordi Soccer Kenyon College Jake Lawler Football North Carolina Josh McNeely Football Campbell Travis Prince Football UNC Pembroke Antonio Wallace Football Johnson C. Smith South Point Max Mead Football Davidson Nick Muse Football William & Mary South Pointe Ken'Darius Frederick Football Citadel Jonathan Muhammad Football SC State Justin Pendergrass Football Limestone Voshon St. Hill Football Newberry St. Stephens Jesse Houston Football Alderson Broaddus Statesville Brock Hoffman Football Coastal Carolina Sun Valley Amber Anderson Soccer Appalachian State Jeremiah Miller Football Coastal Carolina Madison Peck Soccer Catawba Hope Sanborn Soccer Lees-McRae Vance Jaylin Carr Football Fayetteville State Jirod Carr Football Virginia Union Isaiah Ely-Bremby Football Fayetteville State Jayson Gaston Football Mars Hill Jeremiah Hall Football Oklahoma Kingsley Ifedi Football East Carolina Nathaniel Jones Football Army Kenny Merritt Football Fayetteville State Imani Payne Basketball Livingstone Darien Reynolds Football Gardner-Webb Michael Roberts Football Army Stephon Sings Football Marshall Jamari Taylor Football Limestone Malik Wright Football Emory & Henry Watauga Amanda Lubkeman Soccer Lees McRae Evan Suggs Football Wofford West Caldwell Titus Tucker Football East Tennessee State West Charlotte Jaylon Blakeney Football Mount Union Jacory Reaves Football Highland CC West Stanly Callie Cline Volleyball North Carolina Wesleyan Conner Edwards Football Wingate Chelsea Green Volleyball Sandhills CC West Rowan Kortez Weeks Football Elon

