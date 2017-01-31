Bruns Academy parents want a new school

Bruns Academy Parent Teacher Association (PTA) President Rossanna Ellis is concerned. She wonders why Charlotte Mecklenburg School (CMS) Board didn't place Bruns on its list of a proposed $798 million bond referendum to get a new facility.

"I was a bit bothered by that," she said. "I don't understand because of all the necessary things that need to happen in that school. Why are we not a priority. We don't want to be number one - we want to be a priority."

Ellis, along with politicians and CMS staff, recently toured the facility. It was built in 1969 and an addition was made in 1999. Ellis said there is a leaky roof, overcrowded classrooms, and some classrooms have no windows.

"Ultimately anyone can walk in that school and see that renovations and major changes need to happen," the PTA president said.

Ellis said things are so bad kids don't want to come to the school.

"I have some parents who say their children are complaining about coming to school," Ellis said. "Because of overcrowding in the classrooms. These are the things we have to address."

Thelma Byers-Bailey represents Bruns Academy. She wants a new Bruns too, but says it's complicated.

"That's not possible in the short term with Bruns because there is no alternative site we can build on," she said. "We would have to move the students out of the school and then to another location and then tear it down and rebuild at the same site."

Byers -Bailey said there is money set aside to improve Bruns, but there is some discussion whether or not to keep Bruns as a K-8 school or turn it back to a PreK-5 school.

"We have yet to determine how to - if possible - reconfigure that money the public has already voted on to use that money to enhance that school as a better K5 facility," Byers-Bailey said.

District Two County Commissioner Vilma Leake represents Bruns. The politician believes Bruns should have been on the list.

"I don't know what the system is thinking about or what the superintendent is thinking to deny the poorest of the poor some of the fruits of the labor of this community," Leake said.

The commissioner said the school doesn't look like an inviting learning environment.

"If you look at the front of that building it looks like a prison the way the doors are closed up," she said.

She went on to say if Bruns is not placed on this year's bond package, there could be trouble with the proposed $798 million bond referendum. Commissioners determine what goes on the bond package.

"I cannot ask my people in District 2 to support a bond that does not support them," Leake said.

Byers-Bailey said the next opportunity for Bruns to get a new school will be in 2019 - that's when another bond could be considered. The school board member said if approved it will take up to five to ten years for a new school to be built.

"We would have a whole generation of kids going through the site as-is now before we could even do that," Byers-Bailey said.

Parents are now banding together to figure out what needs to be done to get a new Bruns Academy.

"I am going to remain hopeful that the wheels will start turning," Ellis said. "We are just going to have to keep pressing professionally and respectfully to the powers that be. I think that all powers that be see that things do need to be done. It's just the matter of the when."

CMS and the county will start discussing a bond package very soon.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.