DEADLINE: Received a robocall? You could get $500 per illegal call

A deadline is fast approaching to submit a claim as part of a class action lawsuit for people who received illegal robocalls.

In 2011 and 2012, illegal robocalls plagued millions of Americans. Now those victims could get $500 for each illegal call.

The class action lawsuit filed against Caribbean Cruise Line, Vacation Ownership Marketing Tours, and The Berkeley Group caused them to agree to settle for between $56-76 million. The lawsuit said the companies made millions of unwanted phone calls that violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

To get paid in this lawsuit, you have to file a claim before Wednesday, February 1. You can file that claim by clicking here.

You must also be able to prove that you received one of these illegal calls.

There are a couple ways you can be part of the settlement:

If your phone number appears on this list, you are eligible for the payout.

If your phone received a call from one of the numbers on this list, you are eligible for the payout. You must be able to prove that you received the call with some sort of documentation (caller ID, phone records, recording of the call, or a screen shot of the call log on your phone).

Victims of this call scheme are eligible for $500 per call received. Victims do not have to have taken the survey or signed up for the cruise to receive money in this settlement.

