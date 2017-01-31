CIAA: CIAA Women's Basketball Report Week #12

January 31, 2017
Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association
2016-17 Women's Basketball Report Week #12
Monday, January 30, 2017
Player of the Week
#10 Zena Lovette, Livingstone
(So., G - 5-7, High Point, NC)
Lovette, in three games, tallied 57 points, grabbed 35 rebounds and dished out five assists. Lovette had double-doubles in 2-of-3 games.
Shooting totals
gp
gs
min
fg
pct
3pt
pct
ft
pct
pts
Jan 23 at Shaw W, 88-73 *
1
1
18
4-7
57.1
0-0
-
1-1
100.0
9
Jan 25 at St. Augustine's W, 83-54 *
1
1
34
7-15
46.7
1-5
20.0
5-7
71.4
20
Jan 28 at Winston-Salem W, 75-71 *
1
1
51
12-27
44.4
0-4
0.0
4-7
57.1
28
Conference
3
3
103
23-49
46.9
1-9
11.1
10-15
66.7
57
Overall
3
3
103
23-49
46.9
1-9
11.1
10-15
66.7
57
Ball control totals
gp
gs
min
off
def
reb
pf
dq
ast
to
a/to
stl
blk
Jan 23 at Shaw W, 88-73 *
1
1
18
2
7
9
4
0
0
1
0.0
2
1
Jan 25 at St. Augustine's W, 83-54 *
1
1
34
5
5
10
3
0
2
0
-
3
0
Jan 28 at Winston-Salem W, 75-71 *
1
1
51
8
8
16
4
0
3
2
1.5
3
0
Conference
3
3
103
15
20
35
11
0
5
3
1.7
8
1
Overall
3
3
103
15
20
35
11
0
5
3
1.7
8
1
Newcomer of the Week
#3 Deonna Young, Livingstone
(Jr., G - 5-5, Winston-Salem, NC)
Young scored a total of 62 points in three games. Against Saint Augustine's University, Young scored 31 points, she went 10 for 18 from the field, four for eight from behind the arc and seven for nine from the charity stripe. This was Young's second time scoring 30 points in a game and career high.
Shooting totals
gp
gs
min
fg
pct
3pt
pct
ft
pct
pts
Jan 23 at Shaw W, 88-73 *
1
0
22
8-14
57.1
3-4
75.0
1-1
100.0
20
Jan 25 at St. Augustine's W, 83-54 *
1
0
28
10-18
55.6
4-8
50.0
7-9
77.8
31
Jan 28 at Winston-Salem W, 75-71 *
1
0
19
4-14
28.6
2-9
22.2
1-2
50.0
11
Conference
3
0
69
22-46
47.8
9-21
42.9
9-12
75.0
62
Overall
3
0
69
22-46
47.8
9-21
42.9
9-12
75.0
62
Ball control totals
gp
gs
min
off
def
reb
pf
dq
ast
to
a/to
stl
blk
Jan 23 at Shaw W, 88-73 *
1
0
22
0
1
1
3
0
1
5
0.2
2
0
Jan 25 at St. Augustine's W, 83-54 *
1
0
28
2
1
3
3
0
3
1
3.0
2
0
Jan 28 at Winston-Salem W, 75-71 *
1
0
19
0
0
0
4
0
1
1
1.0
1
0
Conference
3
0
69
2
2
4
10
0
5
7
0.7
5
0
Overall
3
0
69
2
2
4
10
0
5
7
0.7
5
0
Rookie of the Week
#10 Kyaja Williams, Bowie State
(Fr., F - 5-8, Baltimore, MD)
Williams came off the Bulldogs bench to average a double-double (10.5 points per game and 10.0 rebounds per game) over two games last week. Her best outing came against Elizabeth City State, scoring 11 points (on 3-of-4 shooting from the field and 5-of-5 at the free throw line), grabbed 11 rebounds and had a pair of steals.
Shooting totals
gp
gs
min
fg
pct
3pt
pct
ft
pct
pts
Jan 25 vs. Virginia St. L, 46-43 *
1
0
20
4-7
57.1
0-0
-
2-2
100.0
10
Jan 28 vs. Elizabeth City St. W, 48-33 *
1
0
19
3-4
75.0
0-0
-
5-5
100.0
11
Conference
2
0
39
7-11
63.6
0-0
-
7-7
100.0
21
Overall
2
0
39
7-11
63.6
0-0
-
7-7
100.0
21
Ball control totals
gp
gs
min
off
def
reb
pf
dq
ast
to
a/to
stl
blk
Jan 25 vs. Virginia St. L, 46-43 *
1
0
20
4
5
9
2
0
0
2
0.0
1
1
Jan 28 vs. Elizabeth City St. W, 48-33 *
1
0
19
6
5
11
2
0
0
2
0.0
2
0
Conference
2
0
39
10
10
20
4
0
0
4
0.0
3
1
Overall
2
0
39
10
10
20
4
0
0
4
0.0
3
1
Coach of the Week
LaToya Jones, Chowan
Head Coach Jones led her team to a 2-0 week with wins over Lincoln University and #2 Virginia Union University. Jones led her squad to a 79-75 win over VUU on the road, which saw her team erase a 20-point deficit to give the Lady Panthers their first loss of the 2016-17 season.
SCHEDULE SUMMARY
Overall (Pct.)
14-6 (.700)
Conference (Pct.)
7-3 (.700)
Streak
Won 2
Home
5-2
Away
4-4
Neutral
5-0
RECENT GAMES
Jan 14
Elizabeth City State
W, 66-36
Jan 16
at Winston-Salem State
L, 69-57
Jan 18
at Virginia State
W, 64-55
Jan 21
Bowie St.
L, 75-70
Jan 25
Lincoln (Pa.)
W, 81-64
Jan 28
at Virginia Union
W, 79-75
CONFERENCE STANDINGS
NORTHERN DIVISION
Division
Conference
Overall
Record
Win %
Record
Win %
Record
Win %
Virginia Union
4-1
0.800
9-1
0.900
18-1
0.947
Chowan
4-1
0.800
7-3
0.700
14-6
0.700
Bowie St.
3-2
0.600
8-3
0.727
16-5
0.762
Virginia State
2-2
0.500
5-4
0.556
14-6
0.700
Lincoln (Pa.)
1-3
0.250
3-7
0.300
5-15
0.250
Elizabeth City State
0-5
0.000
2-8
0.200
4-12
0.250
SOUTHERN DIVISION
Division
Conference
Overall
Record
Win %
Record
Win %
Record
Win %
Johnson C. Smith
4-1
0.800
8-2
0.800
15-5
0.750
Livingstone
4-1
0.800
6-4
0.600
11-9
0.550
Winston-Salem State
4-1
0.800
6-4
0.600
10-10
0.500
Shaw
2-3
0.400
4-6
0.400
7-15
0.318
Fayetteville State
1-4
0.200
3-8
0.273
5-15
0.250
St. Augustine's
0-5
0.000
0-11
0.000
3-20
0.130
WEEK #12 RESULTS
Mon. 23
Elizabeth City State
33
Johnson C. Smith
65
Final
Box Score | Recap
Livingstone
88
Shaw
73
Final
Box Score | Recap
Wed. 25
Livingstone
83
St. Augustine's
54
Final
Box Score | Recap
Winston-Salem State
58
Johnson C. Smith
56
Final
Box Score | Recap
Lincoln (Pa.)
64
Chowan
81
Final
Box Score | Recap
Virginia Union
64
Elizabeth City State
59
Final
Box Score
Virginia State
46
Bowie St.
43
Final
Box Score
Fayetteville State
67
Shaw
71
Final
Box Score | Recap
Sat. 28
St. Augustine's
44
Fayetteville State
61
Final
Box Score | Recap
Livingstone
75
Winston-Salem State
71
Final - 2OT
Box Score | Recap
Chowan
79
Virginia Union
75
Final
Box Score | Recap
Elizabeth City State
33
Bowie St.
48
Final
Box Score
Shaw
68
Johnson C. Smith
75
Final
Box Score | Recap | Recap
Lincoln (Pa.)
52
Virginia State
53
Final
Box Score
TEAM STATISTICS
Overall
Conference
Offense
Defense
RK
NAME
GP
FG
PCT
3PT
PCT
FT
PCT
OFF
DEF
REB
AST
TO
STL
BLK
PF
PTS
1
Virginia Union
19
581-1295
44.9
86-288
29.9
304-448
67.9
18.4
31.3
49.6
16.5
18.4
10.9
4.7
19.4
81.7
2
Chowan
20
554-1488
37.2
97-364
26.6
318-508
62.6
20.5
27.1
47.6
14.9
21.0
15.0
2.5
24.4
76.2
3
Livingstone
19
499-1335
37.4
141-462
30.5
277-409
67.7
16.7
25.8
42.6
14.1
18.3
11.5
1.5
23.8
74.5
4
Johnson C. Smith
20
516-1234
41.8
85-296
28.7
321-467
68.7
14.9
27.3
42.2
15.5
21.8
11.8
2.5
21.5
71.9
5
Shaw
22
470-1209
38.9
142-443
32.1
348-493
70.6
11.6
28.3
39.9
11.2
20.5
6.0
2.3
13.0
65.0
6
Virginia State
20
414-1196
34.6
146-471
31.0
264-409
64.5
14.1
23.2
37.3
13.4
15.1
10.6
1.8
17.6
61.9
7
Bowie St.
21
447-1289
34.7
80-347
23.1
293-459
63.8
17.4
24.7
42.0
8.2
13.1
8.6
2.0
16.7
60.3
8
Winston-Salem State
20
445-1171
38.0
70-251
27.9
244-397
61.5
14.9
30.6
45.5
11.1
23.7
8.6
4.4
18.3
60.2
9
Fayetteville State
20
426-1181
36.1
60-248
24.2
289-444
65.1
14.3
26.8
41.0
11.9
20.7
7.7
3.4
20.3
60.1
10
Lincoln (Pa.)
20
396-1167
33.9
91-334
27.2
288-458
62.9
14.5
24.3
38.7
10.5
18.5
7.2
2.4
18.5
58.6
11
St. Augustine's
22
385-1146
33.6
81-278
29.1
310-436
71.1
8.5
22.9
31.4
8.8
22.4
7.0
1.5
20.6
52.8
12
Elizabeth City State
16
262-801
32.7
49-193
25.4
125-213
58.7
11.9
21.0
32.9
8.3
21.0
8.2
1.3
17.3
43.6
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICAL LEADERS
POINTS PER GAME
#
Z Lovette
Livingstone
17.5
B Jackson
Virginia Union
17.4
N Taylor
Virginia State
15.6
J Payne
Chowan
15.6
L Walker
Virginia Union
15.5
REBOUNDS PER GAME
#
L Walker
Virginia Union
12.0
B Maxwell
Shaw
11.0
J Payne
Chowan
10.7
Z Lovette
Livingstone
9.7
T Daniels
Virginia State
8.7
FG PCT
#
J Nixon
Elizabeth City State
61.8
K Tate
Winston-Salem State
55.6
J Luckie
Virginia Union
53.7
B Maxwell
Shaw
51.3
L Walker
Virginia Union
49.2
3PT PCT
#
D Young
Livingstone
41.3
B Jones
Fayetteville State
39.2
M Fitts
Virginia State
35.3
E McKinney
Virginia State
35.1
Z Lovette
Livingstone
34.5
TOP 20 RANKINGS
Overall
Conference
Shooting:
Game
Season
Minutes
Ball control:
Game
Season
Minutes
RK
NAME
GP
GS
MIN/G
FG/G
PCT
3PT/G
PCT
FT/G
PCT
PPG
1
Z Lovette
Livingstone
19
19
32.1
6.4-13.9
46.2
1.5-4.4
34.5
3.1-3.8
80.8
17.5
2
B Jackson
Virginia Union
14
9
25.7
6.1-12.9
47.8
1.8-5.2
34.2
3.3-3.7
88.5
17.4
3
J Payne
Chowan
20
16
28.4
5.4-11.2
48.0
0.0-0.2
25.0
4.7-7.2
65.3
15.6
3
N Taylor
Virginia State
20
18
34.0
5.4-14.2
37.7
2.0-6.2
32.3
2.8-3.9
73.1
15.6
5
L Walker
Virginia Union
19
19
31.6
6.3-12.8
49.2
0.1-0.1
100.0
2.8-4.6
61.4
15.5
6
B Thomas
Johnson C. Smith
19
3
23.3
5.4-11.4
47.7
0.8-2.8
29.6
3.3-4.2
77.5
14.9
7
J Luckie
Virginia Union
19
18
25.6
5.0-9.3
53.7
0.8-2.2
36.6
3.3-4.5
73.3
14.1
8
K Proctor
Bowie St.
21
20
32.2
5.0-14.3
34.6
2.0-7.2
27.6
2.2-3.1
70.8
14.1
9
B Taylor
Livingstone
12
11
36.3
4.2-13.5
31.5
1.8-7.4
24.7
3.0-3.7
81.8
13.3
10
D Young
Livingstone
18
2
17.5
4.3-10.5
41.3
2.1-5.1
41.3
1.8-2.9
60.4
12.6
11
K Colston
Bowie St.
21
21
35.1
4.5-12.1
37.4
0.6-2.9
21.3
2.9-4.2
68.2
12.5
12
K Williams
St. Augustine's
22
22
31.2
4.0-10.0
40.3
0.7-2.2
31.3
3.3-3.8
88.0
12.1
13
S Custodio
Shaw
22
21
32.9
3.1-8.2
38.1
0.9-2.8
31.1
4.6-5.8
78.9
11.7
14
I Heggins
Shaw
16
11
24.9
4.2-9.6
44.2
0.0-0.4
0.0
3.1-5.1
60.5
11.6
15
J Brown
Elizabeth City State
14
14
30.6
3.9-12.3
31.4
1.0-2.9
34.1
2.5-2.9
87.5
11.2
16
A Jones
Johnson C. Smith
18
8
23.5
3.9-9.8
40.3
1.1-4.2
25.3
2.2-3.1
69.6
11.1
17
A Johnson
Virginia Union
19
19
19.6
4.6-10.2
45.6
0.3-1.1
25.0
1.5-2.1
72.5
11.1
18
D Crenshaw
Chowan
20
3
23.4
4.2-10.2
41.5
0.0-0.0
-
2.3-3.6
63.0
10.8
19
Y Clifton
Fayetteville State
19
11
27.5
4.1-9.6
42.1
0.0-0.2
0.0
2.6-3.8
68.1
10.7
20
B Maxwell
Shaw
22
18
28.4
3.6-7.0
51.3
0.0-0.1
33.3
3.0-4.5
65.0
10.2
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
JANUARY
Mon. 30
Chowan
Livingstone
5:30 PM
Live stats
Lincoln (Pa.)
Cheyney
5:30 PM
Elizabeth City State
Winston-Salem State
5:30 PM
FEBRUARY
Wed. 1
Johnson C. Smith
Virginia Union
5:30 PM
Live stats
Shaw
Virginia State
5:30 PM
Sat. 4
Johnson C. Smith
Fayetteville State
2:00 PM
Live stats
St. Augustine's
Winston-Salem State
2:00 PM
Live stats
Chowan
Elizabeth City State
2:00 PM
Shaw
Livingstone
2:00 PM
Live stats
Bowie St.
Lincoln (Pa.)
2:00 PM
Virginia State
Virginia Union
2:00 PM