CIAA: CIAA Women's Basketball Report Week #12

January 31, 2017

Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association

2016-17 Women's Basketball Report Week #12

Monday, January 30, 2017

Player of the Week

#10 Zena Lovette, Livingstone

(So., G - 5-7, High Point, NC)

Lovette, in three games, tallied 57 points, grabbed 35 rebounds and dished out five assists. Lovette had double-doubles in 2-of-3 games.

Shooting totals

gp

gs

min

fg

pct

3pt

pct

ft

pct

pts

Jan 23 at Shaw W, 88-73 *

1

1

18

4-7

57.1

0-0

-

1-1

100.0

9

Jan 25 at St. Augustine's W, 83-54 *

1

1

34

7-15

46.7

1-5

20.0

5-7

71.4

20

Jan 28 at Winston-Salem W, 75-71 *

1

1

51

12-27

44.4

0-4

0.0

4-7

57.1

28

Conference

3

3

103

23-49

46.9

1-9

11.1

10-15

66.7

57

Overall

3

3

103

23-49

46.9

1-9

11.1

10-15

66.7

57

Ball control totals

gp

gs

min

off

def

reb

pf

dq

ast

to

a/to

stl

blk

Jan 23 at Shaw W, 88-73 *

1

1

18

2

7

9

4

0

0

1

0.0

2

1

Jan 25 at St. Augustine's W, 83-54 *

1

1

34

5

5

10

3

0

2

0

-

3

0

Jan 28 at Winston-Salem W, 75-71 *

1

1

51

8

8

16

4

0

3

2

1.5

3

0

Conference

3

3

103

15

20

35

11

0

5

3

1.7

8

1

Overall

3

3

103

15

20

35

11

0

5

3

1.7

8

1

Newcomer of the Week

#3 Deonna Young, Livingstone

(Jr., G - 5-5, Winston-Salem, NC)

Young scored a total of 62 points in three games. Against Saint Augustine's University, Young scored 31 points, she went 10 for 18 from the field, four for eight from behind the arc and seven for nine from the charity stripe. This was Young's second time scoring 30 points in a game and career high.

Shooting totals

gp

gs

min

fg

pct

3pt

pct

ft

pct

pts

Jan 23 at Shaw W, 88-73 *

1

0

22

8-14

57.1

3-4

75.0

1-1

100.0

20

Jan 25 at St. Augustine's W, 83-54 *

1

0

28

10-18

55.6

4-8

50.0

7-9

77.8

31

Jan 28 at Winston-Salem W, 75-71 *

1

0

19

4-14

28.6

2-9

22.2

1-2

50.0

11

Conference

3

0

69

22-46

47.8

9-21

42.9

9-12

75.0

62

Overall

3

0

69

22-46

47.8

9-21

42.9

9-12

75.0

62

Ball control totals

gp

gs

min

off

def

reb

pf

dq

ast

to

a/to

stl

blk

Jan 23 at Shaw W, 88-73 *

1

0

22

0

1

1

3

0

1

5

0.2

2

0

Jan 25 at St. Augustine's W, 83-54 *

1

0

28

2

1

3

3

0

3

1

3.0

2

0

Jan 28 at Winston-Salem W, 75-71 *

1

0

19

0

0

0

4

0

1

1

1.0

1

0

Conference

3

0

69

2

2

4

10

0

5

7

0.7

5

0

Overall

3

0

69

2

2

4

10

0

5

7

0.7

5

0

Rookie of the Week

#10 Kyaja Williams, Bowie State

(Fr., F - 5-8, Baltimore, MD)

Williams came off the Bulldogs bench to average a double-double (10.5 points per game and 10.0 rebounds per game) over two games last week. Her best outing came against Elizabeth City State, scoring 11 points (on 3-of-4 shooting from the field and 5-of-5 at the free throw line), grabbed 11 rebounds and had a pair of steals.

Shooting totals

gp

gs

min

fg

pct

3pt

pct

ft

pct

pts

Jan 25 vs. Virginia St. L, 46-43 *

1

0

20

4-7

57.1

0-0

-

2-2

100.0

10

Jan 28 vs. Elizabeth City St. W, 48-33 *

1

0

19

3-4

75.0

0-0

-

5-5

100.0

11

Conference

2

0

39

7-11

63.6

0-0

-

7-7

100.0

21

Overall

2

0

39

7-11

63.6

0-0

-

7-7

100.0

21

Ball control totals

gp

gs

min

off

def

reb

pf

dq

ast

to

a/to

stl

blk

Jan 25 vs. Virginia St. L, 46-43 *

1

0

20

4

5

9

2

0

0

2

0.0

1

1

Jan 28 vs. Elizabeth City St. W, 48-33 *

1

0

19

6

5

11

2

0

0

2

0.0

2

0

Conference

2

0

39

10

10

20

4

0

0

4

0.0

3

1

Overall

2

0

39

10

10

20

4

0

0

4

0.0

3

1

Coach of the Week

LaToya Jones, Chowan

Head Coach Jones led her team to a 2-0 week with wins over Lincoln University and #2 Virginia Union University. Jones led her squad to a 79-75 win over VUU on the road, which saw her team erase a 20-point deficit to give the Lady Panthers their first loss of the 2016-17 season.

SCHEDULE SUMMARY

Overall (Pct.)

14-6 (.700)

Conference (Pct.)

7-3 (.700)

Streak

Won 2

Home

5-2

Away

4-4

Neutral

5-0

Full Scores and Schedule »

RECENT GAMES

Jan 14

Elizabeth City State

W, 66-36

Jan 16

at Winston-Salem State

L, 69-57

Jan 18

at Virginia State

W, 64-55

Jan 21

Bowie St.

L, 75-70

Jan 25

Lincoln (Pa.)

W, 81-64

Jan 28

at Virginia Union

W, 79-75

CONFERENCE STANDINGS

NORTHERN DIVISION

Division

Conference

Overall

Record

Win %

Record

Win %

Record

Win %

Virginia Union

4-1

0.800

9-1

0.900

18-1

0.947

Chowan

4-1

0.800

7-3

0.700

14-6

0.700

Bowie St.

3-2

0.600

8-3

0.727

16-5

0.762

Virginia State

2-2

0.500

5-4

0.556

14-6

0.700

Lincoln (Pa.)

1-3

0.250

3-7

0.300

5-15

0.250

Elizabeth City State

0-5

0.000

2-8

0.200

4-12

0.250

SOUTHERN DIVISION

Division

Conference

Overall

Record

Win %

Record

Win %

Record

Win %

Johnson C. Smith

4-1

0.800

8-2

0.800

15-5

0.750

Livingstone

4-1

0.800

6-4

0.600

11-9

0.550

Winston-Salem State

4-1

0.800

6-4

0.600

10-10

0.500

Shaw

2-3

0.400

4-6

0.400

7-15

0.318

Fayetteville State

1-4

0.200

3-8

0.273

5-15

0.250

St. Augustine's

0-5

0.000

0-11

0.000

3-20

0.130

WEEK #12 RESULTS

Mon. 23

Elizabeth City State

33

Johnson C. Smith

65

Final

Box Score | Recap

Livingstone

88

Shaw

73

Final

Box Score | Recap

Wed. 25

Livingstone

83

St. Augustine's

54

Final

Box Score | Recap

Winston-Salem State

58

Johnson C. Smith

56

Final

Box Score | Recap

Lincoln (Pa.)

64

Chowan

81

Final

Box Score | Recap

Virginia Union

64

Elizabeth City State

59

Final

Box Score

Virginia State

46

Bowie St.

43

Final

Box Score

Fayetteville State

67

Shaw

71

Final

Box Score | Recap

Sat. 28

St. Augustine's

44

Fayetteville State

61

Final

Box Score | Recap

Livingstone

75

Winston-Salem State

71

Final - 2OT

Video | Box Score | Recap

Chowan

79

Virginia Union

75

Final

Box Score | Recap

Elizabeth City State

33

Bowie St.

48

Final

Box Score

Shaw

68

Johnson C. Smith

75

Final

Box Score | Recap | Recap

Lincoln (Pa.)

52

Virginia State

53

Final

Box Score

TEAM STATISTICS

Overall

Conference

Offense

Defense

RK

NAME

GP

FG

PCT

3PT

PCT

FT

PCT

OFF

DEF

REB

AST

TO

STL

BLK

PF

PTS

1

Virginia Union

19

581-1295

44.9

86-288

29.9

304-448

67.9

18.4

31.3

49.6

16.5

18.4

10.9

4.7

19.4

81.7

2

Chowan

20

554-1488

37.2

97-364

26.6

318-508

62.6

20.5

27.1

47.6

14.9

21.0

15.0

2.5

24.4

76.2

3

Livingstone

19

499-1335

37.4

141-462

30.5

277-409

67.7

16.7

25.8

42.6

14.1

18.3

11.5

1.5

23.8

74.5

4

Johnson C. Smith

20

516-1234

41.8

85-296

28.7

321-467

68.7

14.9

27.3

42.2

15.5

21.8

11.8

2.5

21.5

71.9

5

Shaw

22

470-1209

38.9

142-443

32.1

348-493

70.6

11.6

28.3

39.9

11.2

20.5

6.0

2.3

13.0

65.0

6

Virginia State

20

414-1196

34.6

146-471

31.0

264-409

64.5

14.1

23.2

37.3

13.4

15.1

10.6

1.8

17.6

61.9

7

Bowie St.

21

447-1289

34.7

80-347

23.1

293-459

63.8

17.4

24.7

42.0

8.2

13.1

8.6

2.0

16.7

60.3

8

Winston-Salem State

20

445-1171

38.0

70-251

27.9

244-397

61.5

14.9

30.6

45.5

11.1

23.7

8.6

4.4

18.3

60.2

9

Fayetteville State

20

426-1181

36.1

60-248

24.2

289-444

65.1

14.3

26.8

41.0

11.9

20.7

7.7

3.4

20.3

60.1

10

Lincoln (Pa.)

20

396-1167

33.9

91-334

27.2

288-458

62.9

14.5

24.3

38.7

10.5

18.5

7.2

2.4

18.5

58.6

11

St. Augustine's

22

385-1146

33.6

81-278

29.1

310-436

71.1

8.5

22.9

31.4

8.8

22.4

7.0

1.5

20.6

52.8

12

Elizabeth City State

16

262-801

32.7

49-193

25.4

125-213

58.7

11.9

21.0

32.9

8.3

21.0

8.2

1.3

17.3

43.6

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS PER GAME

#

Z Lovette

Livingstone

17.5

B Jackson

Virginia Union

17.4

N Taylor

Virginia State

15.6

J Payne

Chowan

15.6

L Walker

Virginia Union

15.5

Complete leaders

REBOUNDS PER GAME

#

L Walker

Virginia Union

12.0

B Maxwell

Shaw

11.0

J Payne

Chowan

10.7

Z Lovette

Livingstone

9.7

T Daniels

Virginia State

8.7

Complete leaders

FG PCT

#

J Nixon

Elizabeth City State

61.8

K Tate

Winston-Salem State

55.6

J Luckie

Virginia Union

53.7

B Maxwell

Shaw

51.3

L Walker

Virginia Union

49.2

Complete leaders

3PT PCT

#

D Young

Livingstone

41.3

B Jones

Fayetteville State

39.2

M Fitts

Virginia State

35.3

E McKinney

Virginia State

35.1

Z Lovette

Livingstone

34.5

Complete leaders

TOP 20 RANKINGS

Overall

Conference

Shooting:

Game

Season

Minutes

Ball control:

Game

Season

Minutes

RK

NAME

GP

GS

MIN/G

FG/G

PCT

3PT/G

PCT

FT/G

PCT

PPG

1

Z Lovette

Livingstone

19

19

32.1

6.4-13.9

46.2

1.5-4.4

34.5

3.1-3.8

80.8

17.5

2

B Jackson

Virginia Union

14

9

25.7

6.1-12.9

47.8

1.8-5.2

34.2

3.3-3.7

88.5

17.4

3

J Payne

Chowan

20

16

28.4

5.4-11.2

48.0

0.0-0.2

25.0

4.7-7.2

65.3

15.6

3

N Taylor

Virginia State

20

18

34.0

5.4-14.2

37.7

2.0-6.2

32.3

2.8-3.9

73.1

15.6

5

L Walker

Virginia Union

19

19

31.6

6.3-12.8

49.2

0.1-0.1

100.0

2.8-4.6

61.4

15.5

6

B Thomas

Johnson C. Smith

19

3

23.3

5.4-11.4

47.7

0.8-2.8

29.6

3.3-4.2

77.5

14.9

7

J Luckie

Virginia Union

19

18

25.6

5.0-9.3

53.7

0.8-2.2

36.6

3.3-4.5

73.3

14.1

8

K Proctor

Bowie St.

21

20

32.2

5.0-14.3

34.6

2.0-7.2

27.6

2.2-3.1

70.8

14.1

9

B Taylor

Livingstone

12

11

36.3

4.2-13.5

31.5

1.8-7.4

24.7

3.0-3.7

81.8

13.3

10

D Young

Livingstone

18

2

17.5

4.3-10.5

41.3

2.1-5.1

41.3

1.8-2.9

60.4

12.6

11

K Colston

Bowie St.

21

21

35.1

4.5-12.1

37.4

0.6-2.9

21.3

2.9-4.2

68.2

12.5

12

K Williams

St. Augustine's

22

22

31.2

4.0-10.0

40.3

0.7-2.2

31.3

3.3-3.8

88.0

12.1

13

S Custodio

Shaw

22

21

32.9

3.1-8.2

38.1

0.9-2.8

31.1

4.6-5.8

78.9

11.7

14

I Heggins

Shaw

16

11

24.9

4.2-9.6

44.2

0.0-0.4

0.0

3.1-5.1

60.5

11.6

15

J Brown

Elizabeth City State

14

14

30.6

3.9-12.3

31.4

1.0-2.9

34.1

2.5-2.9

87.5

11.2

16

A Jones

Johnson C. Smith

18

8

23.5

3.9-9.8

40.3

1.1-4.2

25.3

2.2-3.1

69.6

11.1

17

A Johnson

Virginia Union

19

19

19.6

4.6-10.2

45.6

0.3-1.1

25.0

1.5-2.1

72.5

11.1

18

D Crenshaw

Chowan

20

3

23.4

4.2-10.2

41.5

0.0-0.0

-

2.3-3.6

63.0

10.8

19

Y Clifton

Fayetteville State

19

11

27.5

4.1-9.6

42.1

0.0-0.2

0.0

2.6-3.8

68.1

10.7

20

B Maxwell

Shaw

22

18

28.4

3.6-7.0

51.3

0.0-0.1

33.3

3.0-4.5

65.0

10.2

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

JANUARY

Mon. 30

Chowan

Livingstone

5:30 PM

Live stats

Lincoln (Pa.)

Cheyney

5:30 PM

Elizabeth City State

Winston-Salem State

5:30 PM

FEBRUARY

Wed. 1

Johnson C. Smith

Virginia Union

5:30 PM

Live stats

Shaw

Virginia State

5:30 PM

Sat. 4

Johnson C. Smith

Fayetteville State

2:00 PM

Live stats

St. Augustine's

Winston-Salem State

2:00 PM

Live stats

Chowan

Elizabeth City State

2:00 PM

Shaw

Livingstone

2:00 PM

Live stats

Bowie St.

Lincoln (Pa.)

2:00 PM

Virginia State

Virginia Union

2:00 PM