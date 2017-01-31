CIAA: CIAA Men's Basketball Report Week #12

January 31, 2017
Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association
2016-17 Men's Basketball Report Week #12
Monday, January 30, 2017
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
#1 Robert Colon, Winston-Salem State
(Fr., G, 6-1 - Jacksonville, NC)
Colon had his best week yet as a freshman for the Rams, averaging 30.5 points. His best effort came against Livingstone in an overtime home loss, when he scored 35 points, grabbed four rebounds and had one steal.
Shooting totals
gp
gs
min
fg
pct
3pt
pct
ft
pct
pts
Jan 25 at Johnson C. Smith W, 72-69 *
1
1
33
8-16
50.0
6-12
50.0
4-5
80.0
26
Jan 28 vs. Livingstone L, 101-96 *
1
1
29
9-16
56.3
5-7
71.4
12-13
92.3
35
Conference
2
2
62
17-32
53.1
11-19
57.9
16-18
88.9
61
Overall
2
2
62
17-32
53.1
11-19
57.9
16-18
88.9
61
Ball control totals
gp
gs
min
off
def
reb
pf
dq
ast
to
a/to
stl
blk
Jan 25 at Johnson C. Smith W, 72-69 *
1
1
33
0
3
3
1
0
1
1
1.0
0
0
Jan 28 vs. Livingstone L, 101-96 *
1
1
29
2
2
4
4
0
0
3
0.0
1
0
Conference
2
2
62
2
5
7
5
0
1
4
0.3
1
0
Overall
2
2
62
2
5
7
5
0
1
4
0.3
1
0
NEWCOMER OF THE WEEK
#23 Eric Dortch-Jones, Livingstone
(Sr., F, 6-5 - Washington, DC)
Dortch-Jones had a breakout game against WSSU, he scored 25 points went six for 11 from the field, scorching three for four from behind the arch, and went 10 for 12 from the line. Dortch grabbed 15 rebounds in three games.
Shooting totals
gp
gs
min
fg
pct
3pt
pct
ft
pct
pts
Jan 23 at Shaw L, 82-79 *
1
0
17
4-9
44.4
2-7
28.6
1-2
50.0
11
Jan 25 at St. Augustine's W, 88-85 *
1
0
22
2-8
25.0
0-3
0.0
6-8
75.0
10
Jan 28 at Winston-Salem W, 101-96 *
1
0
32
6-11
54.5
3-4
75.0
10-12
83.3
25
Conference
3
0
71
12-28
42.9
5-14
35.7
17-22
77.3
46
Overall
3
0
71
12-28
42.9
5-14
35.7
17-22
77.3
46
Ball control totals
gp
gs
min
off
def
reb
pf
dq
ast
to
a/to
stl
blk
Jan 23 at Shaw L, 82-79 *
1
0
17
2
5
7
4
0
1
2
0.5
1
0
Jan 25 at St. Augustine's W, 88-85 *
1
0
22
1
3
4
4
0
0
2
0.0
0
0
Jan 28 at Winston-Salem W, 101-96 *
1
0
32
0
4
4
0
0
1
2
0.5
3
0
Conference
3
0
71
3
12
15
8
0
2
6
0.3
4
0
Overall
3
0
71
3
12
15
8
0
2
6
0.3
4
0
ROOKIE OF THE WEEK
#2 Everett Patterson, Virginia Union
(Fr., G, 6-3 - Richmond, VA)
Patterson grabbed five rebounds this past week and hit two three pointers.
Shooting totals
gp
gs
min
fg
pct
3pt
pct
ft
pct
pts
Jan 25 at Elizabeth City St. W, 82-69 *
1
0
8
1-2
50.0
1-1
100.0
0-2
0.0
3
Jan 28 vs. Chowan W, 70-69 *
1
0
14
1-3
33.3
1-1
100.0
0-0
-
3
Conference
2
0
22
2-5
40.0
2-2
100.0
0-2
0.0
6
Overall
2
0
22
2-5
40.0
2-2
100.0
0-2
0.0
6
Ball control totals
gp
gs
min
off
def
reb
pf
dq
ast
to
a/to
stl
blk
Jan 25 at Elizabeth City St. W, 82-69 *
1
0
8
0
2
2
0
0
2
0
-
1
0
Jan 28 vs. Chowan W, 70-69 *
1
0
14
1
2
3
2
0
2
0
-
1
0
Conference
2
0
22
1
4
5
2
0
4
0
-
2
0
Overall
2
0
22
1
4
5
2
0
4
0
-
2
0
COACH OF THE WEEK
Ken Spencer, Fayetteville State
Head Coach Spencer led the Broncos to back-to-back late game heroic divisional wins this week. First, FSU handed Shaw their first Southern Division loss with a 72-70 win over the Bears in Spaulding Gymnasium. Second, Fayetteville State defeated Saint Augustine's at home during a nationally televised contest.
SCHEDULE SUMMARY
Overall (Pct.)
9-10 (.474)
Conference (Pct.)
5-6 (.455)
Streak
Won 2
Home
4-2
Away
5-5
Neutral
0-3
RECENT GAMES
Jan 9
Bowie St.
W, 80-71
Jan 14
at Johnson C. Smith
W, 63-55
Jan 18
at Livingstone
L, 78-57
Jan 21
Winston-Salem State
L, 94-84
Jan 25
at Shaw
W, 72-70
Jan 28
St. Augustine's
W, 55-53
BASKETBALL STANDINGS
NORTHERN DIVISION
Division
Conference
Overall
Record
Win %
Record
Win %
Record
Win %
Virginia State
5-0
1.000
9-1
0.900
17-3
0.850
Virginia Union
4-1
0.800
9-1
0.900
17-5
0.773
Chowan
3-2
0.600
6-4
0.600
13-6
0.684
Lincoln (Pa.)
2-3
0.400
5-6
0.455
6-14
0.300
Bowie St.
1-4
0.200
5-6
0.455
8-13
0.381
Elizabeth City State
0-5
0.000
0-10
0.000
0-17
0.000
SOUTHERN DIVISION
Division
Conference
Overall
Record
Win %
Record
Win %
Record
Win %
Shaw
4-1
0.800
6-4
0.600
10-10
0.500
Livingstone
4-1
0.800
5-5
0.500
8-12
0.400
Fayetteville State
3-2
0.600
5-6
0.455
9-10
0.474
Winston-Salem State
2-3
0.400
4-6
0.400
8-11
0.421
Johnson C. Smith
1-4
0.200
4-6
0.400
8-12
0.400
St. Augustine's
1-4
0.200
4-7
0.364
10-12
0.455
WEEK #12 RESULTS
Mon. 23
Elizabeth City State
61
Johnson C. Smith
68
Final
Box Score | Recap
Livingstone
79
Shaw
82
Final
Box Score | Recap
Wed. 25
Winston-Salem State
72
Johnson C. Smith
69
Final - OT
Box Score | Recap
Virginia Union
82
Elizabeth City State
69
Final
Box Score
Lincoln (Pa.)
76
Chowan
96
Final
Box Score | Recap
Livingstone
88
St. Augustine's
85
Final - OT
Box Score | Recap
Virginia State
71
Bowie St.
64
Final
Box Score
Fayetteville State
72
Shaw
70
Final
Box Score | Recap | Recap
Thu. 26
Chowan
97
Mid-Atlantic Christian
42
Final
Sat. 28
Shaw
66
Johnson C. Smith
63
Final
Box Score | Recap | Recap
St. Augustine's
53
Fayetteville State
55
Final
Box Score | Recap
Elizabeth City State
80
Bowie St.
103
Final
Box Score | Recap
Chowan
69
Virginia Union
70
Final
Box Score | Recap
Livingstone
101
Winston-Salem State
96
Final - OT
Box Score | Recap | Recap
Lincoln (Pa.)
67
Virginia State
72
Final
Box Score
TEAM STATISTICS
Overall | Conference
Offense
Defense
RK
NAME
GP
FG
PCT
3PT
PCT
FT
PCT
OFF
DEF
REB
AST
TO
STL
BLK
PF
PTS
1
Chowan
18
479-1022
46.9
134-352
38.1
300-415
72.3
12.7
21.1
33.8
15.0
13.9
8.6
2.1
17.6
77.3
2
Virginia State
20
559-1166
47.9
130-358
36.3
296-470
63.0
12.8
28.3
41.1
18.4
13.5
6.4
3.7
17.8
77.2
3
Virginia Union
22
656-1392
47.1
91-276
33.0
288-425
67.8
15.5
25.1
40.6
14.3
17.5
8.3
4.0
19.0
76.9
4
Livingstone
20
556-1232
45.1
104-325
32.0
319-472
67.6
14.0
27.2
41.2
15.0
16.8
5.8
3.4
20.9
76.8
5
Winston-Salem State
19
474-1126
42.1
139-393
35.4
364-546
66.7
12.1
25.1
37.2
9.8
15.3
6.4
2.5
22.3
76.4
6
Bowie St.
21
512-1226
41.8
127-350
36.3
410-588
69.7
11.8
24.0
35.8
11.4
15.1
7.1
5.1
22.2
74.3
7
Shaw
20
474-1089
43.5
145-431
33.6
342-478
71.5
11.0
25.8
36.8
11.7
16.0
6.7
4.4
17.9
71.8
8
Fayetteville State
19
482-1051
45.9
102-308
33.1
294-461
63.8
10.7
25.9
36.7
13.4
15.6
5.2
3.6
19.8
71.6
9
Elizabeth City State
15
393-937
41.9
99-295
33.6
171-248
69.0
10.9
22.1
33.0
12.0
12.9
6.1
2.4
20.9
70.4
10
Johnson C. Smith
20
492-1163
42.3
101-324
31.2
321-457
70.2
11.9
26.6
38.4
14.1
14.8
7.2
2.9
20.5
70.3
11
Lincoln (Pa.)
20
475-1193
39.8
117-367
31.9
331-455
72.7
11.9
24.4
36.3
9.1
14.8
5.3
2.1
20.9
69.9
12
St. Augustine's
22
541-1251
43.2
132-413
32.0
293-467
62.7
12.3
25.2
37.5
12.3
13.6
5.0
3.2
19.5
68.5
PLAYER STATISTICS
Individual Offense Leaders
POINTS PER GAME
#
R Anderson
Virginia Union
18.0
B Bell
Shaw
17.1
A Wilson
Bowie St.
17.0
R Colon
Winston-Salem State
16.7
Q January
St. Augustine's
16.5
REBOUNDS PER GAME
#
Q January
St. Augustine's
9.9
C Williams
Johnson C. Smith
8.2
R Granberry
Virginia State
8.0
J Wilson
Livingstone
7.9
J Smith
Chowan
7.8
FG PCT
#
J Cassady
Shaw
61.6
J Goodwin
Chowan
61.2
J Mitchell
Virginia Union
59.7
Q January
St. Augustine's
58.4
R Granberry
Virginia State
57.6
3PT PCT
#
J Maynor
Elizabeth City State
45.0
V Young
Lincoln (Pa.)
42.1
L Richardson
Shaw
41.4
C McCray
Fayetteville State
40.4
K Kuteyi
Chowan
39.8
SCORING
Points
FG Pt
FT Pt
REBOUNDS
Off Rebounds
Def Rebounds
Total Rebounds
DEFENSE
Blocks
Steals
ASSISTS/TO
Assists
TO
A/TO Ratio
Player Stats by Team
Bowie St.
Chowan
Sortable Team Stats
Elizabeth City State
Fayetteville State
Points
Johnson C. Smith
Lincoln (Pa.)
FG Pt
Livingstone
Shaw
Rebounds
St. Augustine's
Virginia State
Virginia Union
Winston-Salem State
TOP 20 RANKINGS
RK
NAME
GP
GS
MIN/G
FG/G
PCT
3PT/G
PCT
FT/G
PCT
PPG
1
R Anderson
Virginia Union
22
22
33.9
6.7-14.8
45.4
0.8-2.5
32.1
3.8-5.0
76.1
18.0
2
B Bell
Shaw
15
13
29.1
3.9-11.7
33.0
2.3-7.5
31.3
7.0-8.4
83.3
17.1
3
A Wilson
Bowie St.
21
20
31.3
5.5-13.9
39.5
2.8-7.1
38.7
3.3-4.1
81.4
17.0
4
R Colon
Winston-Salem State
19
15
28.1
4.5-11.3
39.5
2.1-5.7
35.8
5.7-6.8
84.5
16.7
5
Q January
St. Augustine's
22
21
32.0
5.9-10.0
58.4
0.0-0.1
33.3
4.8-8.3
57.7
16.5
6
J Smith
Chowan
18
2
26.1
5.7-10.1
56.0
0.0-0.1
0.0
4.9-7.1
69.5
16.3
7
A Gaskins
St. Augustine's
22
19
32.7
5.9-16.1
36.4
2.4-7.4
32.7
1.3-2.5
53.7
15.5
8
R Davis
Johnson C. Smith
20
17
36.6
5.2-13.8
37.5
1.3-4.4
29.5
3.4-4.0
86.1
15.0
9
R Granberry
Virginia State
20
20
25.1
5.8-10.2
57.6
0.0-0.0
-
3.1-5.2
59.0
14.8
10
W Crandell
Winston-Salem State
19
12
27.1
5.5-9.5
57.5
0.0-0.1
0.0
3.3-5.6
57.9
14.2
11
J Davis
Lincoln (Pa.)
20
11
28.1
4.8-9.6
50.0
0.0-0.4
14.3
4.2-5.8
72.6
13.9
12
K Williams
Virginia State
16
16
29.4
5.1-11.8
43.6
1.9-5.0
38.8
1.5-1.8
82.8
13.7
13
E Edwards
Elizabeth City State
13
7
28.8
5.2-13.3
39.3
2.4-6.7
35.6
0.8-1.0
76.9
13.6
14
K Kuteyi
Chowan
18
13
27.6
4.6-10.0
45.6
2.4-6.0
39.8
2.0-2.6
78.3
13.5
15
D Duncan
Livingstone
20
18
29.3
5.6-11.0
51.4
0.0-0.3
0.0
1.8-3.0
59.0
13.1
16
L Richardson
Shaw
19
12
25.6
4.5-10.2
44.3
2.2-5.2
41.4
1.7-2.6
67.3
12.9
17
M Haskins
Chowan
18
15
33.2
4.2-11.2
37.8
2.4-6.3
38.6
2.1-2.3
88.1
12.9
18
J Bryant
Fayetteville State
18
17
28.8
5.3-9.7
54.3
0.0-0.3
0.0
1.9-2.9
67.3
12.5
19
E Moore
Virginia State
20
20
26.8
4.5-8.8
51.1
1.1-3.0
37.3
2.2-3.3
66.7
12.3
20
G Williams
Johnson C. Smith
20
16
25.3
4.2-10.8
39.5
1.8-5.4
33.9
1.7-2.8
61.8
12.1
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
JANUARY
Mon. 30
Chowan
Livingstone
7:30 PM
Elizabeth City State
Winston-Salem State
7:30 PM
Lincoln (Pa.)
Cheyney
7:30 PM
FEBRUARY
Wed. 1
Winston-Salem State
Elizabeth City State
7:00 PM
Chowan
Salem Int'l
7:00 PM
Johnson C. Smith
Virginia Union
7:30 PM
Shaw
Virginia State
7:30 PM
Sat. 4
Johnson C. Smith
Fayetteville State
4:00 PM
Chowan
Elizabeth City State
4:00 PM
Shaw
Livingstone
4:00 PM
St. Augustine's
Winston-Salem State
4:00 PM
Virginia State
Virginia Union
4:00 PM
Bowie St.
Lincoln (Pa.)
4:00 PM
Mon. 6
Fayetteville State
Voorhees
7:00 PM