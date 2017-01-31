CIAA: CIAA Men's Basketball Report Week #12

January 31, 2017

Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association

2016-17 Men's Basketball Report Week #12

Monday, January 30, 2017

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#1 Robert Colon, Winston-Salem State

(Fr., G, 6-1 - Jacksonville, NC)

Colon had his best week yet as a freshman for the Rams, averaging 30.5 points. His best effort came against Livingstone in an overtime home loss, when he scored 35 points, grabbed four rebounds and had one steal.

Shooting totals

gp

gs

min

fg

pct

3pt

pct

ft

pct

pts

Jan 25 at Johnson C. Smith W, 72-69 *

1

1

33

8-16

50.0

6-12

50.0

4-5

80.0

26

Jan 28 vs. Livingstone L, 101-96 *

1

1

29

9-16

56.3

5-7

71.4

12-13

92.3

35

Conference

2

2

62

17-32

53.1

11-19

57.9

16-18

88.9

61

Overall

2

2

62

17-32

53.1

11-19

57.9

16-18

88.9

61

Ball control totals

gp

gs

min

off

def

reb

pf

dq

ast

to

a/to

stl

blk

Jan 25 at Johnson C. Smith W, 72-69 *

1

1

33

0

3

3

1

0

1

1

1.0

0

0

Jan 28 vs. Livingstone L, 101-96 *

1

1

29

2

2

4

4

0

0

3

0.0

1

0

Conference

2

2

62

2

5

7

5

0

1

4

0.3

1

0

Overall

2

2

62

2

5

7

5

0

1

4

0.3

1

0

NEWCOMER OF THE WEEK

#23 Eric Dortch-Jones, Livingstone

(Sr., F, 6-5 - Washington, DC)

Dortch-Jones had a breakout game against WSSU, he scored 25 points went six for 11 from the field, scorching three for four from behind the arch, and went 10 for 12 from the line. Dortch grabbed 15 rebounds in three games.

Shooting totals

gp

gs

min

fg

pct

3pt

pct

ft

pct

pts

Jan 23 at Shaw L, 82-79 *

1

0

17

4-9

44.4

2-7

28.6

1-2

50.0

11

Jan 25 at St. Augustine's W, 88-85 *

1

0

22

2-8

25.0

0-3

0.0

6-8

75.0

10

Jan 28 at Winston-Salem W, 101-96 *

1

0

32

6-11

54.5

3-4

75.0

10-12

83.3

25

Conference

3

0

71

12-28

42.9

5-14

35.7

17-22

77.3

46

Overall

3

0

71

12-28

42.9

5-14

35.7

17-22

77.3

46

Ball control totals

gp

gs

min

off

def

reb

pf

dq

ast

to

a/to

stl

blk

Jan 23 at Shaw L, 82-79 *

1

0

17

2

5

7

4

0

1

2

0.5

1

0

Jan 25 at St. Augustine's W, 88-85 *

1

0

22

1

3

4

4

0

0

2

0.0

0

0

Jan 28 at Winston-Salem W, 101-96 *

1

0

32

0

4

4

0

0

1

2

0.5

3

0

Conference

3

0

71

3

12

15

8

0

2

6

0.3

4

0

Overall

3

0

71

3

12

15

8

0

2

6

0.3

4

0

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

#2 Everett Patterson, Virginia Union

(Fr., G, 6-3 - Richmond, VA)

Patterson grabbed five rebounds this past week and hit two three pointers.

Shooting totals

gp

gs

min

fg

pct

3pt

pct

ft

pct

pts

Jan 25 at Elizabeth City St. W, 82-69 *

1

0

8

1-2

50.0

1-1

100.0

0-2

0.0

3

Jan 28 vs. Chowan W, 70-69 *

1

0

14

1-3

33.3

1-1

100.0

0-0

-

3

Conference

2

0

22

2-5

40.0

2-2

100.0

0-2

0.0

6

Overall

2

0

22

2-5

40.0

2-2

100.0

0-2

0.0

6

Ball control totals

gp

gs

min

off

def

reb

pf

dq

ast

to

a/to

stl

blk

Jan 25 at Elizabeth City St. W, 82-69 *

1

0

8

0

2

2

0

0

2

0

-

1

0

Jan 28 vs. Chowan W, 70-69 *

1

0

14

1

2

3

2

0

2

0

-

1

0

Conference

2

0

22

1

4

5

2

0

4

0

-

2

0

Overall

2

0

22

1

4

5

2

0

4

0

-

2

0

COACH OF THE WEEK

Ken Spencer, Fayetteville State

Head Coach Spencer led the Broncos to back-to-back late game heroic divisional wins this week. First, FSU handed Shaw their first Southern Division loss with a 72-70 win over the Bears in Spaulding Gymnasium. Second, Fayetteville State defeated Saint Augustine's at home during a nationally televised contest.

SCHEDULE SUMMARY

Overall (Pct.)

9-10 (.474)

Conference (Pct.)

5-6 (.455)

Streak

Won 2

Home

4-2

Away

5-5

Neutral

0-3

Full Scores and Schedule »

RECENT GAMES

Jan 9

Bowie St.

W, 80-71

Jan 14

at Johnson C. Smith

W, 63-55

Jan 18

at Livingstone

L, 78-57

Jan 21

Winston-Salem State

L, 94-84

Jan 25

at Shaw

W, 72-70

Jan 28

St. Augustine's

W, 55-53

BASKETBALL STANDINGS

NORTHERN DIVISION

Division

Conference

Overall

Record

Win %

Record

Win %

Record

Win %

Virginia State

5-0

1.000

9-1

0.900

17-3

0.850

Virginia Union

4-1

0.800

9-1

0.900

17-5

0.773

Chowan

3-2

0.600

6-4

0.600

13-6

0.684

Lincoln (Pa.)

2-3

0.400

5-6

0.455

6-14

0.300

Bowie St.

1-4

0.200

5-6

0.455

8-13

0.381

Elizabeth City State

0-5

0.000

0-10

0.000

0-17

0.000

SOUTHERN DIVISION

Division

Conference

Overall

Record

Win %

Record

Win %

Record

Win %

Shaw

4-1

0.800

6-4

0.600

10-10

0.500

Livingstone

4-1

0.800

5-5

0.500

8-12

0.400

Fayetteville State

3-2

0.600

5-6

0.455

9-10

0.474

Winston-Salem State

2-3

0.400

4-6

0.400

8-11

0.421

Johnson C. Smith

1-4

0.200

4-6

0.400

8-12

0.400

St. Augustine's

1-4

0.200

4-7

0.364

10-12

0.455

WEEK #12 RESULTS

Mon. 23

Elizabeth City State

61

Johnson C. Smith

68

Final

Box Score | Recap

Livingstone

79

Shaw

82

Final

Box Score | Recap

Wed. 25

Winston-Salem State

72

Johnson C. Smith

69

Final - OT

Box Score | Recap

Virginia Union

82

Elizabeth City State

69

Final

Box Score

Lincoln (Pa.)

76

Chowan

96

Final

Box Score | Recap

Livingstone

88

St. Augustine's

85

Final - OT

Box Score | Recap

Virginia State

71

Bowie St.

64

Final

Box Score

Fayetteville State

72

Shaw

70

Final

Box Score | Recap | Recap

Thu. 26

Chowan

97

Mid-Atlantic Christian

42

Final

Sat. 28

Shaw

66

Johnson C. Smith

63

Final

Box Score | Recap | Recap

St. Augustine's

53

Fayetteville State

55

Final

Box Score | Recap

Elizabeth City State

80

Bowie St.

103

Final

Box Score | Recap

Chowan

69

Virginia Union

70

Final

Box Score | Recap

Livingstone

101

Winston-Salem State

96

Final - OT

Box Score | Recap | Recap

Lincoln (Pa.)

67

Virginia State

72

Final

Box Score

TEAM STATISTICS

Overall | Conference

Offense

Defense

RK

NAME

GP

FG

PCT

3PT

PCT

FT

PCT

OFF

DEF

REB

AST

TO

STL

BLK

PF

PTS

1

Chowan

18

479-1022

46.9

134-352

38.1

300-415

72.3

12.7

21.1

33.8

15.0

13.9

8.6

2.1

17.6

77.3

2

Virginia State

20

559-1166

47.9

130-358

36.3

296-470

63.0

12.8

28.3

41.1

18.4

13.5

6.4

3.7

17.8

77.2

3

Virginia Union

22

656-1392

47.1

91-276

33.0

288-425

67.8

15.5

25.1

40.6

14.3

17.5

8.3

4.0

19.0

76.9

4

Livingstone

20

556-1232

45.1

104-325

32.0

319-472

67.6

14.0

27.2

41.2

15.0

16.8

5.8

3.4

20.9

76.8

5

Winston-Salem State

19

474-1126

42.1

139-393

35.4

364-546

66.7

12.1

25.1

37.2

9.8

15.3

6.4

2.5

22.3

76.4

6

Bowie St.

21

512-1226

41.8

127-350

36.3

410-588

69.7

11.8

24.0

35.8

11.4

15.1

7.1

5.1

22.2

74.3

7

Shaw

20

474-1089

43.5

145-431

33.6

342-478

71.5

11.0

25.8

36.8

11.7

16.0

6.7

4.4

17.9

71.8

8

Fayetteville State

19

482-1051

45.9

102-308

33.1

294-461

63.8

10.7

25.9

36.7

13.4

15.6

5.2

3.6

19.8

71.6

9

Elizabeth City State

15

393-937

41.9

99-295

33.6

171-248

69.0

10.9

22.1

33.0

12.0

12.9

6.1

2.4

20.9

70.4

10

Johnson C. Smith

20

492-1163

42.3

101-324

31.2

321-457

70.2

11.9

26.6

38.4

14.1

14.8

7.2

2.9

20.5

70.3

11

Lincoln (Pa.)

20

475-1193

39.8

117-367

31.9

331-455

72.7

11.9

24.4

36.3

9.1

14.8

5.3

2.1

20.9

69.9

12

St. Augustine's

22

541-1251

43.2

132-413

32.0

293-467

62.7

12.3

25.2

37.5

12.3

13.6

5.0

3.2

19.5

68.5

PLAYER STATISTICS

Individual Offense Leaders

POINTS PER GAME

#

R Anderson

Virginia Union

18.0

B Bell

Shaw

17.1

A Wilson

Bowie St.

17.0

R Colon

Winston-Salem State

16.7

Q January

St. Augustine's

16.5

Complete leaders

REBOUNDS PER GAME

#

Q January

St. Augustine's

9.9

C Williams

Johnson C. Smith

8.2

R Granberry

Virginia State

8.0

J Wilson

Livingstone

7.9

J Smith

Chowan

7.8

Complete leaders

FG PCT

#

J Cassady

Shaw

61.6

J Goodwin

Chowan

61.2

J Mitchell

Virginia Union

59.7

Q January

St. Augustine's

58.4

R Granberry

Virginia State

57.6

Complete leaders

3PT PCT

#

J Maynor

Elizabeth City State

45.0

V Young

Lincoln (Pa.)

42.1

L Richardson

Shaw

41.4

C McCray

Fayetteville State

40.4

K Kuteyi

Chowan

39.8

Complete leaders

SCORING

Points

FG Pt

FT Pt

More Stats

REBOUNDS

Off Rebounds

Def Rebounds

Total Rebounds

More Stats

DEFENSE

Blocks

Steals

More Stats

ASSISTS/TO

Assists

TO

A/TO Ratio

More Stats

Player Stats by Team

Bowie St.

Chowan

Sortable Team Stats

Elizabeth City State

Fayetteville State

Points

Johnson C. Smith

Lincoln (Pa.)

FG Pt

Livingstone

Shaw

Rebounds

St. Augustine's

Virginia State

More Stats

Virginia Union

Winston-Salem State

TOP 20 RANKINGS

RK

NAME

GP

GS

MIN/G

FG/G

PCT

3PT/G

PCT

FT/G

PCT

PPG

1

R Anderson

Virginia Union

22

22

33.9

6.7-14.8

45.4

0.8-2.5

32.1

3.8-5.0

76.1

18.0

2

B Bell

Shaw

15

13

29.1

3.9-11.7

33.0

2.3-7.5

31.3

7.0-8.4

83.3

17.1

3

A Wilson

Bowie St.

21

20

31.3

5.5-13.9

39.5

2.8-7.1

38.7

3.3-4.1

81.4

17.0

4

R Colon

Winston-Salem State

19

15

28.1

4.5-11.3

39.5

2.1-5.7

35.8

5.7-6.8

84.5

16.7

5

Q January

St. Augustine's

22

21

32.0

5.9-10.0

58.4

0.0-0.1

33.3

4.8-8.3

57.7

16.5

6

J Smith

Chowan

18

2

26.1

5.7-10.1

56.0

0.0-0.1

0.0

4.9-7.1

69.5

16.3

7

A Gaskins

St. Augustine's

22

19

32.7

5.9-16.1

36.4

2.4-7.4

32.7

1.3-2.5

53.7

15.5

8

R Davis

Johnson C. Smith

20

17

36.6

5.2-13.8

37.5

1.3-4.4

29.5

3.4-4.0

86.1

15.0

9

R Granberry

Virginia State

20

20

25.1

5.8-10.2

57.6

0.0-0.0

-

3.1-5.2

59.0

14.8

10

W Crandell

Winston-Salem State

19

12

27.1

5.5-9.5

57.5

0.0-0.1

0.0

3.3-5.6

57.9

14.2

11

J Davis

Lincoln (Pa.)

20

11

28.1

4.8-9.6

50.0

0.0-0.4

14.3

4.2-5.8

72.6

13.9

12

K Williams

Virginia State

16

16

29.4

5.1-11.8

43.6

1.9-5.0

38.8

1.5-1.8

82.8

13.7

13

E Edwards

Elizabeth City State

13

7

28.8

5.2-13.3

39.3

2.4-6.7

35.6

0.8-1.0

76.9

13.6

14

K Kuteyi

Chowan

18

13

27.6

4.6-10.0

45.6

2.4-6.0

39.8

2.0-2.6

78.3

13.5

15

D Duncan

Livingstone

20

18

29.3

5.6-11.0

51.4

0.0-0.3

0.0

1.8-3.0

59.0

13.1

16

L Richardson

Shaw

19

12

25.6

4.5-10.2

44.3

2.2-5.2

41.4

1.7-2.6

67.3

12.9

17

M Haskins

Chowan

18

15

33.2

4.2-11.2

37.8

2.4-6.3

38.6

2.1-2.3

88.1

12.9

18

J Bryant

Fayetteville State

18

17

28.8

5.3-9.7

54.3

0.0-0.3

0.0

1.9-2.9

67.3

12.5

19

E Moore

Virginia State

20

20

26.8

4.5-8.8

51.1

1.1-3.0

37.3

2.2-3.3

66.7

12.3

20

G Williams

Johnson C. Smith

20

16

25.3

4.2-10.8

39.5

1.8-5.4

33.9

1.7-2.8

61.8

12.1

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

JANUARY

Mon. 30

Chowan

Livingstone

7:30 PM

Live stats

Elizabeth City State

Winston-Salem State

7:30 PM

Live stats

Lincoln (Pa.)

Cheyney

7:30 PM

FEBRUARY

Wed. 1

Winston-Salem State

Elizabeth City State

7:00 PM

Chowan

Salem Int'l

7:00 PM

Johnson C. Smith

Virginia Union

7:30 PM

Live stats

Shaw

Virginia State

7:30 PM

Sat. 4

Johnson C. Smith

Fayetteville State

4:00 PM

Live stats

Chowan

Elizabeth City State

4:00 PM

Shaw

Livingstone

4:00 PM

Live stats

St. Augustine's

Winston-Salem State

4:00 PM

Virginia State

Virginia Union

4:00 PM

Bowie St.

Lincoln (Pa.)

4:00 PM

Mon. 6

Fayetteville State

Voorhees

7:00 PM