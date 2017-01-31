Knollwood Elementary in Salisbury placed on lockdown Tuesday

An elementary school in Rowan County was placed on lockdown for a short time Tuesday after a person was spotted near the school with what appeared to be a weapon, according to officials.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. at Knollwood Elementary School, which is on Shue Road in Salisbury. Police said they discovered that the person who was spotted had a toy gun.

A connect-ED message, which included an explanation on the "CODE Red" lockdown, was sent to parents.

This is Knollwood Principal Shonda Hairston calling to inform you that our school was placed in a code red lockdown today. The lockdown occurred approximately 45 minutes after dismissal due to a citing of an individual with a possible weapon near the school campus. Law enforcement evaluated and lifted the lockdown that lasted less than 10 minutes. CODE “Red” means that: Work under the direction of law enforcement officers and SROs

Everything is locked down and secured

NO one leaves or enters the buildings

Students are gathered in one central location or in a secured area. The safety of our students is a top priority and we will continue to take all necessary measures in assuring that our school remains a safe environment for all our students.

The lockdown was lifted shortly after 4 p.m.

No further information has been released.

