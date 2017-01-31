Inauguration sparks grassroots organizers in Charlotte

Two very different marches in Washington, DC, after the inauguration of President Donald Trump showed the whole country how concerned citizens can mobilize and speak volumes in large numbers.

Organizers of the Women’s March on Washington say it drew more than a million people the day after President Trump’s inauguration and sparked marches worldwide. The next weekend, the March for Life anti-abortion movement also drew a record crowd for their annual event.

Then came the trip home. After the euphoria, celebration, and feeling of empowerment, marchers and activists had to think about what happens next.

“We were encouraged from the podium,” said Debra Wallace, a retired teacher in Charlotte. “I feel very strongly that now we've got to move forward and actually do something. It's not just about feeling good."

Wallace said she is not a single-issue voter. She cares about the rights of all people, education and a range of issues at the local, state, and federal levels. Her husband, Cameron, does too.

“I think the worst thing that can happen with this march is that it becomes an event, and not a kickoff to something important,” said Cameron Wallace.

The couple wanted to do something to put their feelings into action. They hosted a small meeting with direction from the Women’s March organizers. It’s their first attempt at mobilization at the most grassroots level, inside their home.

Between sips of wine and snacks, friends and family gathered to discuss what they could do. They talked about not wanting to create an “us and them” feeling, analyzing the pros and cons of their own political party, and how to accomplish their mission.

They want more influence in their own political party and with GOP lawmakers who did not get their vote. The meeting was about how to best convey the message and deliver it.

Their activism takes a page from other movements that have emerged in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Organizing helped activists push Charlotte City Council members to more aggressively address how to create good jobs, affordable housing, and opportunity after a deadly police-involved shooting.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer shot Keith Lamont Scott during a confrontation in September. CMPD said Scott would not drop his gun. Scott’s family said he suffered from a brain injury and meant no harm. The shooting sparked protests, which in a few cases turned violent.

Moral Monday rallies lead by the NAACP in Raleigh drew national attention to state laws affecting transgender rights and voter requirements.

People who participated in the March for Life in Washington, DC, who are largely GOP supporters, are also building on their momentum with local meetings and rallies.

Like so many movements, the planning starts at home with a small group of concerned citizens.

“The key is focus,” said Debra Wallace. “You can’t do everything. You've got to find your passion and really work for that.”

