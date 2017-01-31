KKK recruitment fliers found in Gaston County driveways

When residents in some Gaston County neighborhoods went to pick up their morning paper Sunday, they were greeted with an unexpected, and unwanted, delivery on their driveway: a KKK recruitment flier.

Residents in Dallas and Cherryville received the flier, which reads "The KKK Wants You," with a white-hooded figure pointing.

Robert Hord is one of those residents who now has a flier. He said he could not believe what he was holding his hand in the year 2017.

"Mainly disappointed. I just thought the world was a little better," Hord said. "Your perception of the world is suddenly altered."

The Gaston County Police Department is now involved, but Captain C.J. Rosselle said there's not much they can do about it.

"Right now, it's at best littering," Rosselle said.

This isn't the first case of this kind in Gaston County. Rosselle said residents in the Lucia Riverbend area found fliers like this on their driveways around a year ago.

WBTV called the number on the flier looking for comment, but we were greeted with a recorded message.

"This is the Ku Klux Klan. We are a white patriotic organization who loves America. We must secure the existence of our race and our future for white children," the message stated. "If you want more information, you may leave a detailed voice message."

Even though Rosselle says there aren't major criminal charges they can file, the department still wants anyone who receives a flier like this in the future to let them know.

"We want to be aware in case it turns into something different, something threatening," Rosselle said.

While police continue looking into this, Hord says he is still angry this recruitment flier made it to his doorstep, because he remembers a time when racism was built into the laws of this country.

"In my lifetime, I can remember back when segregation was in your face. There was a separate lunch counter at a restaurant my grandfather took me to," Hord said.

Now, Hord is not so sure about the progress America has made.

"Maybe we've made a number of steps forward, but suddenly we've taken a couple back, and that's very disheartening," Hord said.

WBTV still has not received a call back from anyone behind the phone number left on the flier.

