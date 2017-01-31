QUEENS UNIVERSITY: Royals Men's Basketball Team Moves Up in National Rankings.

Queens Men’s Basketball Moves Up in National Rankings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Queens University of Charlotte men’s basketball team moves up this week in both the Division II Media Poll sponsored by D2SIDA and the National Association of Basketball Coaches Poll after picking up two conference wins last week. The Royal now sit at No. 4 in the DII Media Poll and No. 7 in the NABC Poll with a 19-1 overall record and a 13-1 South Atlantic Conference record.

The Royals completed regular season series sweeps over both Newberry College and Carson-Newman College. Jalin Alexander led Queens for the week averaging 19 points per game. He now leads the Royals in scoring with an average of 15.2 points per game this season. Against the Eagles, Alexander shot an impressive 75-percent from behind the three-point line connecting on 6-of-8 from deep. It was his best performance of the season from downtown.

The Royals as a team continue to impress averaging 87.6 points per game this season, which is nearly 20 points more than their opponents are averaging. Queens is consistently shooting around 50-percent from the floor as well.

Queens will be back in action on the road at Coker College tomorrow night. The Royals will be looking to complete another sweep having defeated the Cobras, 83-55, back in December. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.

NABC/Division II Rankings

(Jan. 31, 2017 – Poll #10)

Record

Points

Last

1.

Northwest Missouri State (12)

19-0

396

1

2.

Fairmont State, W.Va. (4)

20-0

388

2

3.

West Liberty, W.Va.

19-1

367

3

4.

California Baptist

19-1

353

4

5.

Indiana, Pa.

19-2

323

6

6.

Hawai’i Pacific

19-1

319

7

7.

Queens, N.C.

19-1

295

8

8.

Bellarmine, Ky.

18-3

284

10

9.

Shippensburg, Pa.

18-1

260

5

10.

Kutztown, Pa.

16-2

248

11

11.

Barry, Fla.

17-2

245

13

12.

Tarleton State, Texas

18-3

213

14

13.

Western Washington

17-3

189

15

14.

Fort Lewis, Colo.

18-3

185

16

15.

Kentucky Wesleyan

18-2

169

17

16.

Wheeling Jesuit, W.Va.

17-3

160

6

17.

Southern Indiana

19-2

138

12

18.

Alabama-Huntsville

15-4

129

19

19.

Colorado School of Mines

18-3

111

22

20.

Chico State, Calif.

18-3

106

23

21.

Lincoln Memorial, Tenn.

16-4

71

24

22.

Wisconsin-Parkside

17-3

65

25

23.

Arkansas-Monticello

15-2

45

16

24.

Valdosta State, Ga.

17-3

34

NR

25.

UT-Permian Basin, Texas

16-4

23

NR

Others receiving votes: San Francisco State (Calif.) 18, MSU Moorhead (Minn.) 14, Ferris State (Mich.) 13, Southern New Hampshire 13, West Texas A&M 10, St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) 6, Findlay (Ohio) 4, Virginia State 4, Southwest Minnesota State 2.



Dropped out: West Texas A&M (20), MSU Moorhead (21).

Records are through games of Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

