Disgruntled viewer literally barks and growls at WBTV theme music

When Teresa Laws first wrote to WBTV and included a video of her dog, her first point to make was that she and her husband are loyal viewers.

But their dog “Ace” most certainly isn’t.

The video Teresa attached to her e-mail was the visual proof that Ace throws a full-on dog fit when he hears the music that starts and ends WBTV newscasts.

“We’re up watching every morning at 4:30 and he’s up too,” Laws said. “As soon as he hears that music he loses it.”

The video is hysterical. Sure enough, Ace starts snarling and growling to a full-blown bark just as soon as he hears the music. The video was hysterical enough that we decided to pay Ace a visit all the way in Ashe County.

He seemed nice at first, and even at second. He let me pet him and even brought his favorite toy over for a little game of tug-of-war. But as soon as the clock struck high noon, and that dog-dreaded music hit the airwaves, sure enough, Ace had had enough of all of it.

He got up from his calm pile on the couch, barked his displeasure, grabbed his toy and ran away.

Laws and her husband are convinced the dog doesn’t actually have a problem with the newscast, just the open music.

“He watches everything else and doesn’t make a sound,” Laws said.

Either way, we think the visit helped. By the time we left Ace was licking me, but still barking at the TV.

Well, maybe the visit helped a little.

