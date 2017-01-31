Disgruntled viewer literally barks and growls at WBTV theme music

The city of Charlotte is dealing with an increase in crime and some in the public are wondering what's happening to the criminals who commit the crimes.More >>
The city of Charlotte is dealing with an increase in crime and some in the public are wondering what's happening to the criminals who commit the crimes.More >>
Fire officials say Charlotte's growth is behind the fire department's need for more crew members.More >>
Fire officials say Charlotte's growth is behind the fire department's need for more crew members.More >>
Once the students arrived at the stadium, Hall says school staff discovered his paperwork and money.More >>
Once the students arrived at the stadium, Hall says school staff discovered his paperwork and money.More >>
Carolina Panthers player Michael Oher has been cited by police in Tennessee after he is accused of assaulting an Uber driver last month.More >>
Carolina Panthers player Michael Oher has been cited by police in Tennessee after he is accused of assaulting an Uber driver last month.More >>
On Sunday night, Lauren was involved in a rollover crash on Interstate 485 near the Prosperity Church Road exit.More >>
On Sunday night, Lauren was involved in a rollover crash on Interstate 485 near the Prosperity Church Road exit.More >>