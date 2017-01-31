CMPD look to 2017 to reverse crime increase, community distrust

The Chief of Charlotte Mecklenburg Police said for 2017, the department is focusing on crime fighting, community engagement, and professional development for officers.

This, as CMPD saw an increase in some crimes in 2016.

"As far as the statistics, we did experience a 10% increase in both violent and property and crimes year to date through the year of 2016," Chief Kerr Putney said. "We had specifically more robberies and aggravated assaults. We had an increase in homicides but ultimately what we really are concerned with is the issue around gun violence."

Chief Putney said the department handled 475,000 calls for service. In terms of 911 calls, the Chief said it was about 54 calls per hour. He said officers made almost 20,000 arrests last year, and seized 1758 guns.

According to CMPD, in 2016 there were 68 homicides {16.7% increase}; 4148 aggravated assaults {11.4% increase}; 2120 robberies {8.9% increase}; 2764 Vehicle thefts {24.2% increase}.

There were some decreases.

279 rapes {decrease of -1.1%} and burglaries were down { -1.4%}.

The homicide rate is bothering many.

"Our community lost 68 people last year to homicides. That is 54 sons. That is 14 daughters. Many of them were mothers and fathers to sons and daughters in this community. Everyone of them had somebody who loved them and every last one of their deaths was senseless" Chief Putney said. "Most importantly though last year we had victims who were really pulled at the heart strings because they weren’t old enough even for kindergarten."

The Chief said among the homicide victims were a four year old, a two year old, and a 10 month old.

"Each of them was killed by an abusive parent or caregiver. Listen, one homicide is too many but the death of a child – if that doesn’t shock your conscience nothing will."

Putney said officers continue to deal with repeat, violent offenders, and as the city grows, the department still needs more officers.

"Our employees received about - actually 1,021 formal accommodations last year. Community actually high-lighting the good work of our officers," Putney said. "During that time we received 177 formal complaints that led to full investigations."

The Chief said "41 of them came from the public specifically, so as you can see generally about ¾ of those complaints come from our officers policing themselves. Those are the complaints that actually lead to investigations."

Chief Putney said he wants the public take a specific set of numbers in perspective.

"Our officers had about 600,000 encounters with the public during the course of the year in 2016. Only 12 resulted in officer involved shootings, Five of which were fatal. That’s .002%. Now we can talk about the data all day but every one of those tragic events has a cost," he said. "Every one of those 12 encounters there was an armed subject who refused to put the weapon down. One life lost is a life too many."

Putney said there are two things people should remember.

"If you’re approached by an officer, I want you to cooperate. I want you to take away the legal authority for anybody to harm you. Communicate – let us know what’s going on. And allow us to de-escalate."

Chief Putney said the department has hired a full time psychologist.

"He’s just checking in our people. Our officers encounter a lot of negative things too in the course of business," Putney said. "And what he’s trying to do is make sure their mental health is as strong as their physical. So he’s going to roll calls, riding with officers, and after every major debriefing he pays a visit to make sure they’re recovering."

The department knows what 2016 looked like... with the rise in violent crime and unrest in the hearts of some residents. Police officials said the past is giving them a vision for 2017. Putney said CMPD will focus on crime fighting, be more proactive, go where crime is to try and prevent some.

"I realize crime is with us. Crime is part of becoming a big city – a bigger city. I know to build trust you have to connect with your community" Putney said.

The officer involved shooting that killed Keith Lamont Scott prompted riots and protests. Chief Putney said the department will focus on more community engagement.

Pastor Theo Schaffer of Word of Promise Christian Fellowship Church said "When incidents arise or happen… it's not to ask what has been done to us, no it's to ask what can we do. this is our city."

Pastor Schaffer said he had just settled into Charlotte when the Scott case happened. He said the protests prompted his Church to start programs and volunteer to work with young people to bridge the gap between the community and police.

"For our police officers, we are inspiring them, coaching them, training them telling them – listen put your badge down, put your guard down and just talk," The Pastor said. "It could be about sports, family, anything and that gets you in the door."

Officer Jessica McDonald works in the Independence Division, trying to engage the Latino community.

"I'm finding a lot of distrust. I'm finding that they are - they're scared because we don't speak the same language," she said. "So it’s hard when I come up on to a car and I ask for a driver’s license or insurance they don’t understand what I’m asking."

While she's trying to get the community to trust her, she also knows last week's officer involved shooting that killed Josue Javier Diaz - a Latino man - will place more hurdles in her way.

"It reinforces that mistrust," she said. "But it also gives me an opportunity to go in with that in mind knowing there's going to be a challenge presented to me."

Professional development for officers is also a focus for 2017 for the department.

Putney said he wants to shift it from training to education.