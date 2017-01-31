Salisbury City Council will not consider suspension of so called 'no-knock' warrants

The city of Salisbury says the Salisbury City Council will not take up the issue of whether to suspend the use of so-called 'no-knock' search warrants, even as city leaders admit that many are calling on them to do so in the wake of the officer involved shooting of Ferguson Laurent, Jr.

Such a warrant is defined by the Legal Information Institute of Cornell University as a "search warrant authorizing police officers to enter certain premises without first knocking and announcing their presence or purpose prior to entering the premises. Such warrants are issued where an entry pursuant to the knock-and-announce rule (ie. an announcement prior to entry) would lead to the destruction of the objects for which the police are searching or would compromise the safety of the police or another individual."

Around 9:25 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2016, officers went to a home along the 600-block of E. Lafayette Street in Salisbury to serve a no-knock search warrant, which was the result of a three-month-long investigation.

When officers entered the home, they said Laurent fired at least one shot at them and that one officer returned fire. Laurent was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries. No officers were hurt.

The SBI is investigating the shooting incident.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, city spokesperson Linda McElroy stated the city's position on the issue:

Salisbury City Council has received increased correspondence surrounding the Salisbury Police Department’s use of no-knock warrants, most recently as it relates to the Ferguson Laurent Jr. officer-involved shooting.



City Council hears the concerns of the community.



While we maintain that we cannot discuss the specifics of the Laurent case until the SBI investigation is completed, we have asked our city attorney to receive counsel from the North Carolina Attorney General regarding the City Council’s perceived authority to direct or suspend specific tactics utilized by the police department.



It has been brought to our attention that a similar policy change was voted upon by a City Council in another North Carolina municipality. The policy change was in direct contradiction to state law, and therefore prompted a letter from the state Attorney General. The policy change was subsequently overturned.



The Salisbury City Council is dedicated to equality and fairness to all of its citizens. As well, the City of Salisbury is committed to assuring that its law enforcement officers have the ability to protect all citizens and themselves from harm, combat crime, and to assure adherence to all constitutional safeguards.



No decision or vote will be conducted regarding no-knock warrants in the City of Salisbury until the North Carolina Attorney General provides an opinion on Salisbury City Council’s legal authority.

There have been calls from some in the community to discontinue or suspend the use of the no-knock warrant.

During a recent press conference, Minister Latasha Wilks of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church said that major concerns exist about how the incident was handled by police.

"What comprehensive, compelling, and credible evidence was there that led to the conclusion that this location and its inhabitants were violently dangerous, other than the words of a law enforcement informant? No evidence of a criminal record, activity, arrest, that led to the conclusion the inhabitants of this location were violently dangerous," Wilks said. "Was there an urgency to execute this type of warrant using the tactics and force involved? Couldn't there have been an alternate plan of action to execute search of this premises and de-escalate, rather than escalate a situation that led to an officer involved shooting resulting in the death of a young man, endangerment to inhabitants of this residence and surrounding neighborhood?"

There is no word on when the SBI investigation may be completed.

