37 refugees banned from Charlotte because of President Trump’s immigration order

Thirty-seven refugees scheduled to be resettled in Charlotte in February will have to await a reversal of President Donald Trump’s refugee resettlement ban, Carolina Refugee Resettlement Agency said Tuesday.

“Although they were completely vetted, had all their paperwork in order, and had travel arrangements made, this has all been CANCELLED!” the agency said on Facebook.

“We will keep them and their families (some of whom have been awaiting their arrival after years of separation) in our thoughts and prayers while we advocate and wait for a reversal of President Trump’s Refugee Resettlement Ban,” the agency said.

Marsha Hirsch, the agency’s executive director, thanked “all of CRRA’s staff, Board members, stakeholders and interested community members for your ongoing support and advocacy of this decades-long bipartisan program that has brought hundreds of thousands of people to safety and better lives.”