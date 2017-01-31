Mayor Jennifer Roberts wants to hold competition to pick song about Charlotte

Mayor Jennifer Roberts is planning to hold a competition for someone to write an original song about Charlotte.

In an email to City Council members Monday, Roberts said having a song about the city “fits well with our desire to make Charlotte a Winning City, one that has a buzz about it, with shared stories, and where people talk about what they love about our city.”

Roberts said she is working with volunteer musicians and artists to hold a competition. The winner may perform the song at the National League of Cities convention later this year.

The mayor hopes to make the competition an annual event. She said there also could be a youth competition.