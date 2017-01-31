NC man charged with kidnapping, raping 11-year-old girl now facing more charges

An Alamance County man arrested and charged last week with the October 2016 kidnapping and rape of an 11-year-old is now facing more charges after new indictments were returned on Monday, Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Randy Jones said.

Greg Daniel Overman’s arrest came months after a little girl was kidnapped. Back in October, she was waiting for the bus on Mebane Oaks Road when she was taken.

Investigators say Overman, 39, drove her near the Alamance/Orange County line and sexually assaulted her.

Authorities said he let the girl go when he heard sirens. She ran away and flagged down another car for help.

In court on Jan. 24, prosecutors said Overman admitted to the crime after being read his rights but he blurted out to the judge the charges were not what they seemed.

“This makes me look like a monster and I’m not,” Overman said in court.

Overman was originally charged with statutory rape and first-degree sex offense.

On Jan. 25, Alamance County authorities announced that they had recovered the stolen vehicle they believe was used in the kidnapping and rape of the girl.

Jones said a 2007 Buick was recovered and was being processed for DNA evidence. The Buick is believed to be the vehicle used by Overman when, according to authorities, he took the girl from her bus stop and sexually assaulted her.

The Buick was stolen from a car dealer in Chapel Hill and has changed hands several times since then. The vehicle was not in possession of Overman when it was recovered and the person who had the Buick had no idea it was used in during the crimes.

On Monday, true bills of indictment were returned in a Grand Jury session charging Overman with one count each of statutory rape of a child, statutory sex offense with a child, first-degree kidnapping, possession of stolen property, obtaining property by false pretense, and being a habitual felon.

Overman has six previous felony convictions and “should not have been on the streets,” Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson said.

In Overman’s Jan. 24 court appearance, it was revealed that he had tried to commit suicide in jail.

The sheriff said he tried to cut his wrists.

“He took a plastic cup and tried to slash his wrist. It wasn’t very deep,” Johnson said.

After Overman’s suicide attempt in jail, he was sent to Central Prison in Raleigh where he is still being held.