Cause of death released for Weddington man found by Pokemon Go players

A Weddington man found near a seminary in Matthews Saturday morning died from a drug overdose, the Union County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday, citing results from the Medical Examiner's Office.

Union County deputies say a father and his kids were playing Pokemon Go when they found the body of 42-year-old Andrew Michael Moore.

Deputies say Moore was found in a parking lot near the front entrance of Southern Evangelical Seminary on Tilley Morris Road.

The death was initially being investigated as "suspicious," but deputies say Moore's death does not appear to be the result of a homicide.

Detectives continue to investigate circumstances leading up to Moore's death.

