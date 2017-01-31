Recipe: Sunflour Baking Company's Croissants - | WBTV Charlotte

Recipe: Sunflour Baking Company's Croissants

(Source: Sunflour Baking Company) (Source: Sunflour Baking Company)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

To celebrate National Croissant Day, Sunflour Baking Company stopped by to give their tips and tricks to making the perfect Croissant from scratch. Their recipe is inspired by Classic French pastry.

Below you'll find a recipe that has been adapted for home use. 

Ingredients

  • 250 g flour
  • 32 g sugar
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 20 g butter
  • 12 g instant yeast
  • 134g milk
  • 150 g butter (for butter blocks- cool and pliable)

Directions

  • Mix dough for 5 minutes on low to medium speed using dough hook
  • Chill dough for 45 minutes in refrigerator
  • Make parchment packet and butter blocks
  • Roll dough into rectangle 2x as large as butter block
  • Place butter in center of dough and fold dough closed in center to completely cover butter block
  • Turn dough 90 degrees and roll until ½ inch thick
  • 1st pass: Trifold dough and return to refrigerator for 30 minutes
  • 2nd pass: Seam side towards you repeat and roll dough ½ inch thick, trifold, and refrigerate another 30 minutes
  • Final pass: Roll dough to ¼ inch thick
  • Cut into triangles and roll tight
  • Preheat oven
  • Proof until doubled in size in warm environment lightly covered
  • Lightly egg wash
  • Bake at 380 degrees and bake for 20-25 minutes until golden brown

Enjoy!

