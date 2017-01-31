Recipe: Sunflour Baking Company's Croissants

To celebrate National Croissant Day, Sunflour Baking Company stopped by to give their tips and tricks to making the perfect Croissant from scratch. Their recipe is inspired by Classic French pastry.

Below you'll find a recipe that has been adapted for home use.

Ingredients

250 g flour

32 g sugar

1 tsp salt

20 g butter

12 g instant yeast

134g milk

150 g butter (for butter blocks- cool and pliable)

Directions

Mix dough for 5 minutes on low to medium speed using dough hook

Chill dough for 45 minutes in refrigerator

Make parchment packet and butter blocks

Roll dough into rectangle 2x as large as butter block

Place butter in center of dough and fold dough closed in center to completely cover butter block

Turn dough 90 degrees and roll until ½ inch thick

1st pass: Trifold dough and return to refrigerator for 30 minutes

2nd pass: Seam side towards you repeat and roll dough ½ inch thick, trifold, and refrigerate another 30 minutes

Final pass: Roll dough to ¼ inch thick

Cut into triangles and roll tight

Preheat oven

Proof until doubled in size in warm environment lightly covered

Lightly egg wash

Bake at 380 degrees and bake for 20-25 minutes until golden brown

Enjoy!