Delivery driver robbed of pizza and wings, but not money

A driver for a local pizza restaurant was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday, but the robber was apparently more interested in food than money.

According to the report, the 30-year-old driver for Papa John's was making a delivery to an address in the 200 block of E. Council Street. When he arrived he was approached by two men wearing black hoodies.

The driver told police that one of the men handed him what seemed to be an obviously fake $50 bill. The driver refused to accept it.

One of the men then pulled a handgun and robbed the driver of the order, which included two large pizzas and a box of 16 chicken wings.

The driver described the men as black and said they were wearing black hoodies over their heads.

The incident happened in a parking lot at approximately 10:15 pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online at http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.