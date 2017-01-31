One charged after high speed chase through Salisbury

Police say he tried to outrun officers in his car, and then on his feet, but eventually Julian Dwanas Smith, 27, of Kannapolis, was apprehended.

According to the report, at around 1:30 on Monday morning, an officer noticed the two year expired license tag on the back of Smith's 2009 Chevrolet Impala. When he checked on the status of the driver he discovered that Smith's driver's license had been suspended because Smith had failed to appear in court on a prior charge.

When the officer attempted to stop Smith, he accelerated, reaching speeds of 70 miles an hour in a route that took him from N. Main to W. Lafayette, then to N. Fulton, across W. Innes, to S. Fulton, down Lincolnton Road where he ran a red light to cross Jake Alexander Boulevard, up Mooresville Road, then onto Sunset Driver where Smith crashed in a curve.

Police say Smith then got out and ran but was caught a short time later.

Smith was charged with resisting police, driving with an expired tag, driving with a license revoked, reckless driving, failure to stop for a stoplight, and flee to elude arrest.

Smith was jailed on $5000 bond and has since been released.