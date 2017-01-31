Man charged with murder in December Rock Hill shooting

A man has been charged in the Dec. 2 shooting that left 37-year-old Jerry Howard dead.

Rock Hill police said Tuesday that 52-year-old Dwayne Fitzgerald Sims, Jr. has been charged with murder in Howard's death.

"The defendant Sims shot the victim several times with a 9 mm handgun in the roadway in the 1100 block of Amelia Avenue," Rock Hill police say. Howard was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

PREVIOUS: Man shot in Rock Hill dies, search for shooter still underway

Rock Hill police said the shooting happened around 11 a.m.

Detectives identified Sims as a suspect and arrested him Monday evening. In addition to murder, Sims was charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Sims was denied bond, and police say the case is closed.

Howard leaves behind a wife and several children.

Copyright 2016 WBTV. All rights reserved.