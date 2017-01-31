Wear red this Friday to save lives

This year let's blow their minds on National Go Red Day for the American Heart Association, this Friday! I'm posting this early so you can share and spread the word. Let’s be a sea of red women at our workplaces, schools, government buildings, hospitals, and TV stations.

This Friday, February 3, is the day we wear red to support the American Heart Association and try and educate others that heart disease and stroke are the number one killers of women in America.

The numbers are staggering. According to the American Heart Association, one woman dies almost every 80 seconds from complications of heart disease or stroke. Which translates to 1 in three deaths among women are the result of a cardiac event or stroke.

But through education, lots of important heart health information here (https://www.goredforwomen.org/fight-heart-disease-women-go-red-women-official-site/know-your-risk/find-out-your-risk/), we can save lives.

So sport you brightest red on Friday February 3 and if someone asks, "Why?," tell them you want heart disease to end for our daughters and granddaughters.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.