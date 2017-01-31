A new Common Market will open this spring near Cotswold

Renovation work underway at the new Common Market at 4420A Monroe Road Courtesy of the Common Market

Common Market is opening another location this spring in the Oakhurst neighborhood, near Cotswold.

The funky neighborhood market will be in a renovated 6,500 square-foot space at 4420A Monroe Road, near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue, according to a statement Monday. A nod to its neighborhood, the new store will be called Common Market in OakWold.

Common Market has another location in Plaza Midwood and recently closed its popular South End store to make way for new development. Owners say they plan to reopen in another spot nearby on Tremont Avenue in late spring.

“There are a lot of people who grew up with me in Plaza Midwood but have moved down the road as their families have expanded, so familiarity will not be an issue. We look forward to being a part of that wonderful (Oakhurst) neighborhood,” said Blake Barnes, who founded the Plaza Midwood store.

Here are some additional details about the new location:

The market will include features typical to its other locations, including a deli, cafe, beer and wine selection and other retail. It will also have an expanded kitchen and a full U-shaped bar.

The store will also have a 1,300 square-foot covered patio with a garage door access leading into the interior part of the store.

The market will be holding a public gathering at Clayworks Feb. 6 at 5 p.m. to hear ideas from neighbors.



