Crash involving Rowan school bus injures one on Friday

One person was hurt after crashing into a Rowan-Salisbury Schools bus on Friday morning, according to witnesses.

Rita Foil with the Rowan-Salisbury Schools confirmed that fourteen students were on board #74 when a car crossed the center line in the 16000 block of Mooresville Road just after 8:00 am.

No one on board the bus was hurt, but the driver of the car was injured and was pinned in the vehicle for a short time until emergency workers arrived.

A spare bus was brought to the accident scene to transport the students on to West Rowan High.

"We commend our staff for responding quickly and appropriately, as well as emergency services and law enforcement for their response and continued support," Foil said.

Details on the condition and identity of the injured driver were not released.

