Death investigation underway in Burke County

A man's death is being investigated in Burke County, deputies said Monday.

The man's body was found inside a home on Zion Road in the town of Drexel. The SBI was called out to investigate the death, but have not said if they believe foul play is involved.

An autopsy has been ordered and officials obtained a search warrant.

The man's name has not been released.

