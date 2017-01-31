Wreck causes big backups on I-77 SB at LaSalle Street - | WBTV Charlotte

Wreck causes big backups on I-77 SB at LaSalle Street

(NCDOT) (NCDOT)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A crash caused heavy delays on I-77 southbound near LaSalle Street Tuesday morning. 

The wreck happened shortly after another incident that shut the highway down near I-277.

RELATED: I-77 SB shut down after fuel spill, construction workers hit by impaired driver

Traffic was backed up for miles following the wreck on I-77 southbound near LaSalle Street, which happened around 5:40 a.m.

CLICK HERE to see live views from NCDOT traffic cams. 

There's no word on injuries. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly