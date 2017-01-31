Wreck causes big backups on I-77 SB at LaSalle Street

A crash caused heavy delays on I-77 southbound near LaSalle Street Tuesday morning.

The wreck happened shortly after another incident that shut the highway down near I-277.

Traffic was backed up for miles following the wreck on I-77 southbound near LaSalle Street, which happened around 5:40 a.m.

There's no word on injuries.

