I-77 SB reopens following fuel spill, construction workers hit by impaired driver

Interstate 77 southbound was shut down for a time Tuesday morning after a crash distracted the driver of a tractor-trailer, leading to a second wreck and a fuel spill.

Highway Patrol says around 1:30 a.m. an impaired driver, identified as Charles Breeding, drove through a construction zone and slammed into three empty construction trucks before hitting five construction workers. All five workers were hospitalized, but are expected to be OK.

The driver of a tractor-trailer was observing the scene, around 1:45 a.m., when he hit a barrier wall, popped a tire and began leaking fuel. It happened on I-77 southbound at Interstate 277.

Lanes started to reopen around 6 a.m. At least one lane will remain closed as crews work to repair the barrier wall. Click HERE to view live Charlotte traffic cams.

Breeding has been charged with DWI.

