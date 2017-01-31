I-77 Southbound Shut Down

TRAFFIC HEADS UP! I-77 southbound is shut down at the Brookshire Blvd outside uptown Charlotte due to an incident that has spilled gallons of gasoline across the road. Our Micah Smith is at the scene and will have LIVE reports to keep us updated on the cleanup throughout the morning.

SCHOOL DELAYS: Ashe, Avery, Mitchell and Watauga County schools are all operating on a two hour delay this morning.

Today is the deadline for a local group of investors to bid on a Major League Soccer team. We’ll have the latest on the plan that includes using your tax dollars to build a new stadium. Mark Davenport will be live with the latest details.

WBTV has learned that a Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools substitute teacher accused of fondling students at an elementary school -- worked at seven other schools last year.

A North Carolina state trooper will not faces charges after shooting and killing a deaf man in Charlotte following a chase last year.

New this morning, President Donald Trump has replaced the acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The Trump Administration also fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates just hours after she announced the Justice Department will NOT defend the President's executive order on immigration.

A bit of a warmup is headed our way today. Meteorologist Al Conklin has details in your First Alert Weather forecast.

