VIDEO: Teen with Down syndrome sings at wrestling match in Lincoln Co.

Sydnie Tate has marked another major accomplishment off her bucket list.

Last week, the West Lincoln High School sophomore sang that National Anthem at her school’s wrestling match against Bunker Hill.

If Sydnie looks familiar that’s because we first met her last year when she was on the school’s homecoming court as Freshman Representative.

The crowd went wild for Sydnie after she finished the song.

Her mom, Angie Tate, sent me a text earlier in the day saying, “Syd needs a booking agent. LOL!” That’s because she is also slated to sing Tuesday at the middle school’s basketball game.

In October, she also sang "The Climb" during the school's talent show as a part of Homecoming Week.

Sydnie has always been treated with love and respect by her fellow classmates. Sydnie has Down syndrome but has refused to let it hold her back in any way.

She is, by far, one of the most outgoing teenagers I know. I’m always so proud of Sydnie! I’m sure her night was really special.

