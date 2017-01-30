Police search for driver who ditched stolen vehicle with fake tags

Police in Charlotte are searching for a person who ran from police in east Charlotte Monday night.

According to police, officers saw a vehicle was a fake license plate around The Plaza and Milton Road just before 9 p.m. Monday.

When officers tried to pull the driver over, the vehicle took off. Investigators were able to track the vehicle using CMPD's helicopter until the driver jumped and ran from the vehicle on Orchard Trace.

According to police, the vehicle had been stolen. The investigation is still ongoing.?

