Reward being offered after bodies of 7 dogs found shot, necks broken

The Union County Sheriff's Office says a $5,000 reward is now being offered for information after seven dogs were found shot and killed along the same road.

According to deputies, the bodies of the dogs were found along Morgan Academy Road last Friday, but appear to have been there for some time.

Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue, a North Carolina-based rescue group, posted a message on Facebook claiming it went to the location and took the bodies of the dead animals, who reportedly had been shot and had broken necks.

"We took two of the dog's bodies to Ballantyne Veterinarian Clinic and [the veterinarian] confirmed the gunshot wounds and broken necks," the rescue group posted.

The animals are believed to be hunting dogs, but deputies say no microchips were found to help identify their owner.

According to the sheriff's office, the reward is being offered by Crimestoppers for information leading to the identification of the person responsible.

In addition to the Crime Stoppers reward, private citizens have offered money for information as well.

Please call the Sheriff's Office at 704-283-3789 or Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

