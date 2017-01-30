"You're fired"

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
President Donald Trump fired Sally Yates as acting Attorney General tonight and named Dana Boente, US Attorney for the Eastern District of VA as the new Acting Attorney General. Yates was fired because she said she would not defend in court the president’s executive order that suspends immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries.
The substitute teacher accused of fondling two elementary school girls, worked at 7 other schools in CMS. John Radar is out of jail on a $12,500 bond.
A North Carolina state trooper who shot and killed a deaf man in Charlotte after a chase will not face charges. Daniel Harris was shot to death by state trooper Jermaine Saunders last August. The trooper says Harris got out of his car and moved towards him with a metal object in his hand and wouldn’t obey commands. Trooper Saunders then started shooting. The District Attorney says that metal object turned out to be a carabiner.
After a rash of police shooting, one Charlotte man has assembled a smart phone app that could help protect someone pulled over. A panic button immediately activates the camera in the background and it sends your GPS location to all three of your important emergency contacts. Reporter Sara-Blake Morgan introduces us to this software inventor.
