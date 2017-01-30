Charlotte man creates app to help with police encounters and other situations

There's one thing most people constantly cling to - their phone. Kendrick Carroll is well aware of that fact and has created a new safety tool to go along with your telephone.

"When I look around. We always have our mobile device on us," he said.

Earlier this month, Carroll created the "My Relief Association Application" or "MRA^2" to help users involved in tense situations.

"You press the panic button and it immediately activates the camera in the background and it immediately sends your GPS location to all three of your emergency contacts," Carroll said.

The Charlotte man tells WBTV the idea came to him after seeing the police involved shooting of Alton Sterling and those that have followed. Many have lacked definitive video proof of what happened and Carroll believes his app can help provide it.

"Now we can actually see who is doing the wrong doing and we can hold them accountable for those actions," he said.

Seconds after hitting the panic button, a text is sent to the phones of the three emergency contacts a user enters. Video also starts recording from the phone and only stops when a pin number is entered.

"We need a tool where we can really show what's happening from our view," he said.

But Carroll didn't just create the app for police encounters, he says it can be used by anyone in a dangerous situation.

"Whether it's for bullying, sexual assault, domestic violence, the whole nine yards," he said.

Carroll's passion comes from past experiences. He says his mother was the victim of domestic violence and was ultimately murdered when Carroll was just 10 years old.

"I do believe if we have some sort of technology in place during that time, it could potentially have saved my mother's life," he said.

MRA^2 may not have saved her life, but he's hoping it can save others, which is why he has stopped talking about a problem and decided to do something.

"As citizens lets try to find a solution of whatever is broken here in America," he said.

Carroll says he's spoken to local police departments about the app and hopes to have even conversations. MRA^2 is available in the app store and on Google Play.

