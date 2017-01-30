3-alarm house fire breaks out in Kannapolis

An investigation is underway after a three-alarm fire broke out involving a mobile home in Kannapolis Monday night, displacing two elderly people.

According to the Rowan County Emergency Services, the fire started in a detached garage around 7:15 p.m. along the 1500-block of Buffalo Street and spread through the garage. That's when investigators say the flames jumped to the mobile home, which also caught fire.

Both the garage and mobile home were heavily damaged during the fire. The two elderly people who lived inside were displaced

The road was shut down for a short time and the fire is under investigation.

