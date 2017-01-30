JOHNSON C. SMITH: Ferguson and Jenkins Break School Records

Ferguson and Jenkins Break School Records at the Bob Pollack Invitational
Clemson, S.C. (Jan. 30, 2017)—Johnson C. Smith University runners Fellan Ferguson and Tovea Jenkins each broke school records this past weekend at the Bob Pollack Invitational hosted by Clemson University.
Ferguson, a product of Kingston, Jamaica, broke the JCSU record in the mile run with a 5:20.33. That time breaks her own record of 5:24.09 set on Feb. 15, 2016 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Ferguson also finished third in the 800m with a 2:09.40.
Jenkins, from St. James, Jamaica, finished fifth in the 600m with a time of 1:38.80. That time bested the previous record time of 1:44.11 held by Monique Lovelock.
On the men’s side, the top JCSU finisher was Joshua Cunningham (Toronto, Ontario), as he posted a fourth-place time of 47.59 in the 400m.
JCSU Women – Bob Pollack Invitational Results
Shamaz Quince
60H Prelims
10th
8.71
Shamaz Quince
LJ
16th
5.31m
Sidney Marshall
60H Prelims
15th
9.02
Sidney Marshall
60m Prelim
22nd
7.95
Deja Davis
60H Prelims
17th
9.91
Kianje Pollard
60H Prelims
DNF
DNF
Kianje Pollard
400m
15th
57.92
Fellan Ferguson
Mile
35th
5:20.33
School Record
Fellan Ferguson
800m
3rd
2:09.40
October Campbell
LJ
19th
5.14m
October Campbell
60m Prelim
28th
8.56
Ramoya Grandison
LJ
21st
4.74m
Mayah Edwards
60m Prelim
11th
7.66
Domenique Julius-Williams
400m
18th
58.41
Domenique Julius-Williams
800m
18th
2:12.40
Crystal Campbell
400m
24th
59.70
Tovea Jenkins
600m
5th
1:38.80
School Record
Pollard, Ferguson, J-W, Jenkins
4x400
DNF
DNF
Alexis Melton
TJ
10th
8.71m
Reilyn Powell
TJ
11th
8.65m
Briana Shaw
TJ
12th
7.55m
JCSU Men’s Schedule
Kyle Robinson
60H Prelims
10th
8.29
LaMarion Mack
60H Prelims
DNF
DNF
David Ellis
60m Prelims
19th
7.08
David Ellis
200m
21st
22.49
Kelvin Simon
60m Prelims
21st
7.1
Antonio Henry
60m Prelims
26th
7.24
DeCari Walden
60m Prelims
28th
7.67
DeCari Walden
LJ
18th
5.28m
Carlo Thomas
LJ
12th
6.58m
Basir Wright
LJ
17th
5.94m
Christian Fair
LJ
FOUL
Josh Cunningham
400m
4th
47.59
Bryson Tucker
400m
31st
52.43
Cunningham, Robinson, Tucker, Simon
4x400
8th
3:23.49
LaBryan Chambers
Shot
8th
10.77m
Zachary Cannon
Shot
9th
10.11m
Jaray Sampson
Shot
10th
8.07m
