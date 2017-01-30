JOHNSON C. SMITH: Ferguson and Jenkins Break School Records

Ferguson and Jenkins Break School Records at the Bob Pollack Invitational



Clemson, S.C. (Jan. 30, 2017)—Johnson C. Smith University runners Fellan Ferguson and Tovea Jenkins each broke school records this past weekend at the Bob Pollack Invitational hosted by Clemson University.



Ferguson, a product of Kingston, Jamaica, broke the JCSU record in the mile run with a 5:20.33. That time breaks her own record of 5:24.09 set on Feb. 15, 2016 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Ferguson also finished third in the 800m with a 2:09.40.



Jenkins, from St. James, Jamaica, finished fifth in the 600m with a time of 1:38.80. That time bested the previous record time of 1:44.11 held by Monique Lovelock.



On the men’s side, the top JCSU finisher was Joshua Cunningham (Toronto, Ontario), as he posted a fourth-place time of 47.59 in the 400m.



JCSU Women – Bob Pollack Invitational Results

Shamaz Quince

60H Prelims

10th

8.71

Shamaz Quince

LJ

16th

5.31m

Sidney Marshall

60H Prelims

15th

9.02

Sidney Marshall

60m Prelim

22nd

7.95

Deja Davis

60H Prelims

17th

9.91

Kianje Pollard

60H Prelims

DNF

DNF

Kianje Pollard

400m

15th

57.92

Fellan Ferguson

Mile

35th

5:20.33

School Record

Fellan Ferguson

800m

3rd

2:09.40

October Campbell

LJ

19th

5.14m

October Campbell

60m Prelim

28th

8.56

Ramoya Grandison

LJ

21st

4.74m

Mayah Edwards

60m Prelim

11th

7.66

Domenique Julius-Williams

400m

18th

58.41

Domenique Julius-Williams

800m

18th

2:12.40

Crystal Campbell

400m

24th

59.70

Tovea Jenkins

600m

5th

1:38.80

School Record

Pollard, Ferguson, J-W, Jenkins

4x400

DNF

DNF

Alexis Melton

TJ

10th

8.71m

Reilyn Powell

TJ

11th

8.65m

Briana Shaw

TJ

12th

7.55m



JCSU Men’s Schedule

Kyle Robinson

60H Prelims

10th

8.29

LaMarion Mack

60H Prelims

DNF

DNF

David Ellis

60m Prelims

19th

7.08

David Ellis

200m

21st

22.49

Kelvin Simon

60m Prelims

21st

7.1

Antonio Henry

60m Prelims

26th

7.24

DeCari Walden

60m Prelims

28th

7.67

DeCari Walden

LJ

18th

5.28m

Carlo Thomas

LJ

12th

6.58m

Basir Wright

LJ

17th

5.94m

Christian Fair

LJ

FOUL

Josh Cunningham

400m

4th

47.59

Bryson Tucker

400m

31st

52.43

Cunningham, Robinson, Tucker, Simon

4x400

8th

3:23.49

LaBryan Chambers

Shot

8th

10.77m

Zachary Cannon

Shot

9th

10.11m

Jaray Sampson

Shot

10th

8.07m

