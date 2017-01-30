JOHNSON C. SMITH: JCSU'S CIAA Tournament Ticket Allotment On Sale Now

JCSU’s Allotment of CIAA Tournament Tickets Now on Sale



Charlotte, N.C. (Jan. 30, 2017) –Tickets for the 2017 CIAA Basketball Tournament are now on sale for fans, alumni, students and supporters of Johnson C. Smith University. The annual tournament will take place for the twelfth consecutive year in Charlotte, with the first two days at the Bojangles Coliseum and the final three days at the Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte from Feb. 21-25.



The 2017 tournament will feature all 12 CIAA men's and women's teams vying for two spots to the NCAA Tournament. Over the course of the week, 22 games will take place to ultimately decide the CIAA champions.



This year, JCSU’s tickets are available in in section 112, rows J-Q in the lower level and in the upper level in section 222 rows F-O



Ticket prices range from $200 in section 112 and $50 for tickets in section 222.



Fans interested in purchasing a suite can contact the CIAA office at 704-910-2133.



To purchase tickets, you can drop by the JCSU Business Affairs office located on the third floor of Biddle Hall, suite 320 during normal business hours. Tickets are also available for purchase online by clicking http://jcsuciaa.brownpapertickets.com.

