Charlotte immigration attorney: Lots of confusion over travel ban

Defiant in the face of an international backlash, President Donald Trump pressed into his second week in office defending his sweeping immigration ban. Protests persisted at major airports, and concern mounted from U.S. diplomats and members of his own party.

Trump denied that his order, which suspends all immigration for citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days, was to blame for weekend chaos at the nation's airports, instead pointing to computer glitches, demonstrations and even the "fake tears" of Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Trump's order was "about the safety of America" the new president himself played down its impact, saying on twitter that just 109 people were detained and held for questioning.

White House officials have said that was during the first 24 hours after the ban.

But nearly 400 legal permanent residents were delayed upon their arrival back in the United States between the time the travel ban was signed and Sunday evening, according to a federal law enforcement official. All of those people were ultimately allowed back into the country.

Immigration attorney Benjamin Snyder said some of his clients in Charlotte have been affected by the ban, including a woman from Syria who recently received asylum status.

“Based on the new executive order, we don't know when or even if, she'll be able to see her husband and daughter again. Under this administration, at least,” said Snyder.

His law firm sent out an advisory to all clients telling them to not leave the country and to keep their immigration documents with them.

“I spent most of the day Saturday sending emails; spending time on the phone with clients, trying to advise people as best we can, based on what we know so far,” said Snyder, who said there is still a lot of confusion.

He said local immigration attorneys are ready to take legal action if anyone has been detained at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and denied what they believe is due process. As of publication, airport authorities report that no one has been detained.

Trump's order, which also halts all refugee admissions for 120 days, does not address homegrown extremists already in America. And the list of countries in his order — Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen — doesn't include Saudi Arabia, where most of the Sept. 11 hijackers were from.

Trump blamed an airline glitch for much of the disorder at the nation's international airports that dominated the weekend's news. Though a Delta systems outage Sunday night led to departure delays and cancellations of at least 150 flights, the chaos started the day before as protesters packed some of the country's major airports.

