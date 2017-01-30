Snow in mountains, warmup on the way

For at day, at least, it looked like a normal winter in the North Carolina Mountains.

Snow fell overnight and amounted to six inches in some places, including Beech Mountain.

Fred Pfohl, who has had a store atop the mountain for decades says one day of snow doesn't mean winter is back.

"I don't know what is normal anymore," Pfohl said.

Just seven years ago, the area was in the midst of one of the snowiest winters on record. More than 130 inches fell at Fred's store that year.

This year?

"We won't break any records," he said.

Ski areas have been able to cope by making their own snow. While it has not been the best of seasons for the resorts, there have been a lot of skiers this year, officials said.

Road crews say, in their case, it's been an easy winter, so far.

"It has been like spring," said Ralph Burleson.

Crews made quick work on the main roads on Monday and by afternoon most were not just cleared, they were dry. Officials, however, are urging motorists to use caution in the overnight hours because there is a chance of black ice.

