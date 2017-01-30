Man charged with murder following NE Charlotte shooting

A 21-year-old man is facing charges after another man was shot and later died in a Charlotte hospital last week.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 21-year-old Alexander Tavon Miller was charged with killing 20-year-old Stephon Gregory White.

Investigators say White was shot along the 6200-block of Bells Mill Drive Thursday evening around 7:11 p.m. White was then transported to the 8700 block of Mallard Creek Road before the driver of the vehicle stopped and called for Medic.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE: Man dies at hospital after being shot in northeast Charlotte

White was then rushed to Carolinas Medical Center, in Charlotte, where he died nearly an hour later.

According to police, Miller was named a suspect in the shooting based on information and evidence gathered at the scene of the shooting. They signed warrants for his arrest and he turned himself into police Monday morning.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Clayton is the lead detective assigned to the case.

The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.?

