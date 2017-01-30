Homebuyers in limbo over CMS Student Assignment Plan

Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District (CMS) is discussing possibly changing attendance lines and high school feeder patterns to create more diverse schools and tackle overcrowding.

While CMS has not yet come up with a student assignment plan, potential homebuyers are in limbo. Most people buy new homes because of good schools.

"Extremely important and with redistricting that is something that can be of concern," real estate agent Brandi Williams said. "Because you can buy something now and in 2018 your child could be going to a different school."

Williams believes home buyers should do their homework before signing a contract on a home.

"Become informed so that you know what's going on," Williams said. "Go to the meetings. Talk to the parents there. They are super informed. They have been there from the beginning."

CMS is conducting several community engagement meetings before deciding on Phase Two of the plan. The school board is supposed to decide on changes sometime this Spring.

Stephanie Cline moved to the Myers Park area so her kids could go to a good school. She knows how a new student assignment plan can impact families. A few years ago her son was forced to go to another elementary school.

"Everybody was upset about it, Cline said. "How could you do this. We live eight-tenths of a mile away. I think change is hard for anybody. We all screamed and shouted and fought back. When that didn't work, we decided to go to Dilworth and make it a good school."

Cline is also a real estate agent. She works for Belle Properties. She now knows what to tell people buying homes because of nearby schools.

"We've been telling our clients for years," Cline said. "There's never a guarantee."

While homebuyers and parents wait to see what CMS will decide, real estate agent Williams is looking on the bright side. She thinks the student assignment plan may be a blessing in disguise for some.

"Lot of times we think of a worst case scenario," Williams said. "But it could be more of a balance for the city and open some areas where people weren't considering before."

