WBTV Sports Overtime: Lavar Batts Jr and Robinson looking for a 3A repeat

Coming off their 1st basketball state championship, expectations are high at Robinson and they should be as they have the #1 recruit in the state of North Carolina.

Lavar Batts Jr is the #1 recruit but he won't be going to college at one of the blue blood programs in North Carolina. Instead, he will go to Virginia Commonwealth next season.

As for senior season at Robinson, he is the only returning starter off last year's championship team. This team of newcomers got off to a slow start but are finally getting their act together as they are on a 5 game winning streak and are currently 10-3 in conference play which puts them in a tie for 2nd.

For more on Batts Jr. and the Robinson Bulldogs, watch this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.

