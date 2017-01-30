Cleveland residents face multiple charges in Iredell County

Two people from Cleveland in Rowan County face a long list of charges in Iredell County, according to a news release from Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

On Friday the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigation Unit along with members Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team executed a search warrant at 1155 Shinnville Road in Southern Iredell County.

Narcotics investigators had received information in November of 2016 about crack cocaine and prescription pills being sold in the Highway 801, Shinnville Road area of southern Iredell County.

Through various methods and surveillance, narcotics investigators soon identified Terry Barringer and Lisa Trivette as suspects in this case.

Over the course of three months, hand to hand sales of crack and prescription medications were made by undercover detectives from both suspects at the residence, according to investigators.

Based on all the evidence gathered and the undercover sales, investigators were able to obtain a search warrant for the home.

Investigators say when the search was made, Barringer had crack on his person packaged in a way to indicate he was selling it. The search uncovered drug paraphernalia, cash and five rifles and one pistol.

Terry Lamont Barringer was charged with four felony counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II substance, three felony counts of sell or deliver schedule II controlled substance, three felony counts of maintain a vehicle/dwelling or place to sell controlled substance and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, he was given a $100,000 secured bond.

Lisa Bailey Trivette was charged with two felony counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, one felony count of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, one felony count of sell or deliver schedule II controlled substance and one felony count of maintain a dwelling/ vehicle or place to sell controlled substance, she was given a $150,000 secured bond.

Both suspects have considerable criminal histories. Barringer's record includes convictions for felony common law robbery, felony uttering forged papers, larceny, assault, five counts of felony selling of schedule II controlled substance.

Trivette has convictions of injury to personal property, multiple felony uttering forged instruments, multiple resisting of a public officer, hit and run, possession of drug paraphernalia, shoplifting, multiple solicit of prostitution, multiple solicit crime against nature, communicating threats and driving while impaired.

