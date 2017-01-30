One of 'Rowan's Most Wanted' arrested in Charleston

The man wanted for robbing a grocery store in Enochville has now been arrested, according to Rowan Sheriff Kevin Auten.

Bryan Gibson was arrested in Charleston, SC, and will be brought back to Rowan County to face charges.

On December 7, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a robbery at Ron’s Quick Grocery that occurred at about 8:15 pm. The suspect entered the store wearing a hoodie shirt, with his hand inside his pockets, as if holding a weapon and demanded money.

Detectives released images to the media and the image was placed on social media sites. The responses from the public led to the identification of the suspect as 32-year-old Bryan Williams Gibson, of Salisbury.

Gibson faces robbery charges in Rowan County, and is also wanted for larceny charges by Kannapolis Police & the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Department.

