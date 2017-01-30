Safe Alliance announces 17th Art with Heart to help abuse victims rebuild their lives

Since going public with my fight to keep the man who raped me behind bars, I have pledged my support to our local non-profit, Safe Alliance. Every time they’ve reached out for help with a fundraiser, I have done everything possible to be there!

Safe Alliance is proud to present the 17th Annual Art with Heart Auction February 11 at Founders Hall. And I can’t wait to be there.

Safe Alliance provides life-saving services to survivors or domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse. They are dedicated to serving those in need. And for that, I am personally grateful!

Art with Heart has raised over $1 million dollars in the seventeen years since becoming one of Charlotte’s premiere fundraisers.

On February 11, the will be a live and silent auction with art donated by many notable artists. Art with Heart is a true collaboration of galleries, artists, and art lovers, to raise the money it takes to offer help to the families Safe Alliance serves.

There is still time to donate art (click here to help sponsor the event).

If you or someone you love is an art enthusiast make sure they know about this event, and make sure to bring them.

The Art with Heart art will be viewed by Larry Elder of Elder Art Gallery. They are still accepting pieces, whether it is a painting, a ceramic piece, or any media, they are greatly appreciated. Each donating artist will receive a free ticket.

I’ve heard about this event for years, and I can’t wait to be a part of the fun. There will be an open bar and hors d'oeuvres. I’ll emcee the evening’s event and Ernie Perry of Perry's Jewelers will serve as auctioneer. To donate art, buy tickets, or sponsor the event, visit: www.SafeAlliance.org/ArtWithHeart.

