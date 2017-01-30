Family of deaf man killed by trooper "disappointed" no charges will be filed

No charges will be filed against the NC Highway Patrol Trooper who fatally shot a man with a hearing and speech impairment in August 2016, the District Attorney said Monday.

Mecklenburg County D.A Andrew Murray said it was not unreasonable for Trooper Jermaine Saunders to fire his weapon Aug. 18, fatally striking 29-year-old Daniel Kevin Harris.

A lawyer representing Daniel Harris' family said "“We are very disappointed in the District Attorney’s decision not to charge Officer Saunders. The information that has been provided to us and the released report raise more questions than answers into Officer Saunders’ conduct and training, and we feel that relevant information was excluded from this report."

The incident happened on Seven Oaks Drive near Rocky River Road. Officials from the State Highway Patrol said that shortly after 6 p.m. troopers tried to stop a Volvo on I-485 near the 30-mile marker for a speeding violation. Harris reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour during the seven-mile chase that led vehicles to Seven Oaks Drive, the D.A's report shows.

"There is no dispute that Trooper Saunders shot and killed Daniel Harris," Murray said. The SBI conducted an investigation into whether Saunder's actions were unlawful.

"Given the choices faced by Trooper Saunders, the compressed window of time in which he had to evaluate the situation and act, along with the stress of the situation, I have concluded it was not unreasonable for Trooper Saunders to fire his weapon. Therefore, no charges will be filed against Trooper Saunders in this case," Murray stated.

The District Attorney said his office looked at the totality of the evidence during the entire time Trooper Saunders tried to stop Harris.

"You have somebody coming that has not stopped, has driven on rims, has run people off the roads and into ditches and then when he gets out of the vehicle – a trooper is there with a gun raised and backing up with his hands in the air and he chooses to continue to go after the trooper with something in this hand," D.A Murray said. "That trooper has to make an analysis at that time whether his life is in danger. He made the decision that it was. Based on the law and based on all that, I believe it was reasonable given all those circumstances."

Saunders said at the end of the chase after Harris turned onto Seven Oaks Drive, he noticed a pedestrian walking on the left side of the street who started to run.

Saunders told the SBI that Harris exited his vehicle, and then he exited his own vehicle, drawing his service weapon at the same time. Saunders says that's when Harris sprinted directly at him with a “metal object” in his raised left hand.

Saunders stated he yelled, “Stop, let me see your hands,” multiple times. Saunders said he thought the metal object in the victim’s left hand was a weapon.

Harris' family said "the information relayed to us prior to this report was that Officer Saunders told two of the first responders (a firefighter and Trooper Powell) that he could not see what was in Daniel’s hand and that Daniel’s hand was in a closed fist. It was not until later, in his interview with the SBI, that Officer Saunders discussed “a metal object” in Daniel’s hand, which was later identified as a carabiner. Trooper Powell was not listed in the District Attorney’s report.

The family's statement continued, "We also learned that Officer Saunders had weeks to retrieve his Taser from his supervisor, which he had used in a prior arrest, yet he made no efforts to retrieve it. In fact, it was told to us that he met his supervisor earlier that day, and if it is true that he “routinely” carried it and it was a part of his uniform, why would he not ask for it?"

Attorney William DeVore said “Right now, there is still so much that we do not know. The family is obviously still grieving the loss of Daniel, and they are still seeking answers as to why Officer Saunders would use deadly force in this situation. It remains unclear as to whether Officer Jermaine Saunders had been properly trained or followed the appropriate policy and procedure of the State Highway Patrol when he shot Daniel."

"There is no evidence that Harris being deaf played any role in the incident," Murray said.

"He could see, he had vision, he was adult – he knew that this trooper wanted him to comply. This trooper wanted him to put hands up. This trooper wanted him to stop. He knew all that," Murray added.

Troopers said Harris got out of the vehicle, and that led to an encounter where a shot was fired. Harris died at the scene.

Saunders was not wearing a body camera and his vehicle was not equipped with a camera system.

"According to the believable evidence, in this case, Harris knew he was being chased by Trooper Saunders and knew that Trooper Saunders had twice tried to subdue Harris at gunpoint," the D.A's report states.

Three people other than Saunders witnessed the actual shooting.

Officials said Trooper Saunders was placed on administrative leave at the time, which is standard procedure after an officer-involved shooting.

SBI officials said Friday they were in the process of obtaining all available dash cam and body camera video from SHP as well as CMPD.

