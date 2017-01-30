Which new Toyota hatchback is right for you?

When you start car shopping, it’s important to decide what body style of car that you want. Narrowing down the type of body you want will help you narrow down your options. However, when deciding on a body style, be sure to consider what you need, i.e. space, power, fuel economy. If you’re in search of a spacious ride for your belongings but fewer stops at the gas pump – Toyota of N Charlotte suggests turning your car search toward new Toyota hatchbacks!

Pros and Cons of new Toyota hatchbacks

Just as it applies for every type of body style, a hatchback isn’t the right for everyone. A new Toyota hatchback is the right type of ride for you if you’re searching for:

Ample cargo space

Seating for up to 5

Fuel efficiency

Modern style

However, if you’re in the market for a ride that has impressive towing capacity or blood-pumping horsepower – a N Charlotte Toyota hatchback car is not the right fit. Hatchback cars are designed to offer convenience and efficiency rather than power and capability.

Shop our N Charlotte Toyota hatchbacks!

If a new Toyota hatchback sounds right up your alley – you’re looking in the right place! Our new Toyota dealership near Charlotte has a handful of Toyota hatchback models, including:

Toyota Prius –the original Toyota hybrid, the 2017 Toyota Prius near Charlotte sports the hatchback body style. The Toyota Prius offers everything you’re searching for, including over 20 cubic feet of cargo space, 54 mpg in the city, and unique exterior features.

Toyota Prius c – small and compact, the Toyota Prius c is your best bet for an easily maneuverable and fuel-efficient Toyota hatchback! You can take on any busy city (or parallel parking job) with the Toyota Prius c.

Toyota Prius v – the largest of the Toyota Prius family , the Toyota Prius v offers seating for five and over 34 cubic feet of cargo space. This family-friendly N Charlotte Toyota comes packed with convenience technology like Entune Audio, Bluetooth wireless, and a backup camera.

Toyota Yaris – while it’s not a hybrid, this new Toyota near Charlotte is still green. The 2017 Toyota Yaris gets 30 mpg in the city and 36 mpg on the highway.

Toyota Corolla iM – if you’re looking to stand out on the road, the new Toyota Corolla iM is everything you need to turn heads. This new Toyota is available in vibrant paint color options like Electric Storm Blue, Barcelona Red Metallic, and Spring Green Metallic.

Toyota Prius Prime (not here yet, but on its way!) – make its debut this year, the 2017 Toyota Prius Prime is a plug-in hybrid a total driving range of 640 miles.

If you’re ready to find the ride that fits everything you’re searching for, stop by our new Toyota dealership near Charlotte TODAY! You can take a test drive in one of our best Toyota hatchback cars with one of our helpful and knowledgeable product specialists. We’re located at 13429 Statesville Road, just off of I-77 at exit 23!

Return Home