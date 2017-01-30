Ernie's Smokehouse shares recipe for Jack BBQ sliders and Guinness beef ribs

Ernie from Ernie's Smokehouse was in studio on Saturday morning cooking up some of his famous Jack BBQ Sliders and Guinness Beef Back Ribs. He provided viewers with the following recipe for their Super Bowl tailgates.
Guinness Beef Back Ribs
Prep/Ingredients
Directions
Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.
According to the Red Cross, the fire occurred at a home on 15th Street.More >>
According to the Red Cross, the fire occurred at a home on 15th Street.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man in surveillance, who police say is responsible for stabbing several people on Sunday, March 19.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man in surveillance, who police say is responsible for stabbing several people on Sunday, March 19.More >>
The investigation is taking place on the 1800 block of Charleston Place Lane, near Monroe Road.More >>
The investigation is taking place on the 1800 block of Charleston Place Lane, near Monroe Road.More >>
Donald Lee Frye, 50 of 12th Street in Kannapolis, is being charged in connection to the death of Shelia Godfrey, who was found dead at her home Friday.More >>
Donald Lee Frye, 50 of 12th Street in Kannapolis, is being charged in connection to the death of Shelia Godfrey, who was found dead at her home Friday.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to Bruns Academy, on S Bruns Avenue near uptown, in reference to a man armed with a knife who entered the school's main doors.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to Bruns Academy, on S Bruns Avenue near uptown, in reference to a man armed with a knife who entered the school's main doors.More >>