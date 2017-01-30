Ernie's Smokehouse shares recipe for Jack BBQ sliders and Guinness beef ribs

Ernie from Ernie's Smokehouse was in studio on Saturday morning cooking up some of his famous Jack BBQ Sliders and Guinness Beef Back Ribs. He provided viewers with the following recipe for their Super Bowl tailgates.

Guinness Beef Back Ribs

Prep/Ingredients

Beef back ribs usually have 7 bones on the rack. are longer than short ribs, the meat is primarily between the bones versus short ribs where the meat is on top of the bones. They have less meat than short ribs but just as tasty and more fun to eat. 24 hours before dry brine sprinkling Kosher salt or seasoned salt, wrap, and refrigerate. Combine 3 Tbsp. black pepper, 1 Tbsp. sugar, 1 Tbsp. onion powder, 2 tsp. each mustard powder, garlic powder and chili powder, and 1 tsp cayenne pepper. When ready to cook take out, baste beef broth on both sides, sprinkle seasoning mix above, and bring to room temperature. Soak wood chips for 2+ hours in Guinness. I recommend Jack Daniel's barrel wood chips, mesquite, or oak.

Directions

Preheat grill on high, place chips in smoker box or foil punch and place above burner until smoke begins to appear. Turn burner off below the chips and lower overall temperature to get to 300 degrees and set up for indirect cooking. Put ribs on grill bone side down and cook for 2 hours replenishing chips if needed. Every 30 minutes rotate ribs on the grill. After 2 hours remove and wrap in double foiled pouch adding 4 oz. of Guinness to each pouch. Put pouch back on grill and cook for another 1-2 hours, then check for tenderness. Depending on the rib size they may be done sooner or later so check every 30 minutes. Ribs are done when they are tender enough to gently pull the bones apart but not falling off the bone. If necessary, continue to cook until desired tenderness is achieved. When 99% done remove from grill, turn grill on high to 500 degrees, and put ribs on grill sizzling up both sides. Serve with favorite BBQ sauce on the side. Beef ribs do not need to be sauced as it takes away from the amazing beef taste. You can also make these a day ahead for convenience. When removing from the foil pouch DO NOT SIZZLE THEM UP, let cool, baste with beef broth, then wrap tightly in wrap and foil an refrigerate. When ready to reheat, let ribs come to room temperature, put grill on 500 degrees, baste again with beef broth before grilling, then sizzle them up until hot.

