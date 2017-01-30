Man killed in crash on I-40 in Burke County identified

A man is dead following a crash on Interstate 40 in Burke County Monday morning.

The wreck happened before 8:30 a.m. on I-40 just past Exit 119, shutting down all westbound lanes for a time. Troopers say a vehicle fire slowed traffic down to nearly a complete stop and the driver did not see the stopped traffic in time, causing him to slam into the back of a box truck.

The man, identified by Highway Patrol as 53-year-old Timothy Ray Weaver, was pronounced dead on scene.

