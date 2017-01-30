Walmart crime spree lands man in jail

A man has been charged after he allegedly tried to make off with more than a thousand of dollars worth of electronics from Walmart.

David Michael House, 35, was charged over the weekend with felony larceny and failure to appear in court.

According to the police report, House tried to leave Walmart in Salisbury with two duffel bags and electronics worth $1078.

House was booked into the jail on Saturday night just before 8:00 pm. Bond is set at a combined $3500.

