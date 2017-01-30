NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr.: My ancestors were refugees

Dale Earnhardt Jr., center in this file photo, proposed to his wife, Amy, in a church in Germany where his ancestors prayed centuries ago (Jeff Siner | Charlotte Observer)

As expected, President Donald Trump’s executive order barring citizens of seven Muslim nations from entering the United States has generated a hailstorm of social media posts.

NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. joined in late Saturday night with a post expressing empathy for refugees facing hardships.

Earnhardt tweeted this his own ancestors left Europe centuries ago to escape religious persecution.

In a tweet to Twitter user @GelarBudidarma, who identifies himself as a Muslim “mostly from” Bandung, Indonesia, Earnhardt wrote: “my fam immigrated from Germany in 1700s escaping religious persecution. America is created by immigrants.”

@GelarBudidarma my fam immigrated from Germany in 1700s escaping religious persecution. America is created by immigrants. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 29, 2017

Earnhardt’s Twitter page has more than 1.9 million followers. Several Twitter users responded directly to the tweet from the popular driver – he’s been voted NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver a record 13 times. Here’s a sampling.

@DaleJr @GelarBudidarma thank you for speaking up, I know a lot of folks in the country look up to you. — Maureen (@mmaureen7) January 29, 2017

@DaleJr @GelarBudidarma Yes, LEGAL ones. As were mine. Illegals don't deserve to get a free ride ?? — D W Huggins (@dwhuggs) January 29, 2017

@DaleJr @GelarBudidarma Why does everyone miss the whole illegal immigrants thing or not remember how we've temporarily closed our borders before? Rhetorical ques. — Eric Pawlyshyn (@pawlyshyn) January 29, 2017

@DaleJr @WilkesDemocrats @GelarBudidarma from a 13th generation North Carolinian, thank you Dale Jr! This makes me so proud! — Erin de Freitas (@Erin_deFreitas) January 29, 2017

@DaleJr @GelarBudidarma Thank you, sir. You’re a model for those who worry taking a stand might cost them something. — Spencer Critchley (@scritchley) January 29, 2017

German roots

It’s not surprising that Earnhardt sees a link between his ancestors and current events.

According to USA Today, Earnhardt developed a passion for genealogy and exploring his family roots in 2012. The driver even proposed to his wife, Amy, on a trip to Germany to research his family tree in 2015.

Earnhardt popped the question in a church where his ancestors prayed more than 10 generations ago in the tiny town of Illesheim.

Earnhardt said he wanted a special place to propose and no other spot was “good enough or special enough for her."

Amy Earnhardt (nee Reimann) posted a photo of the couple inside the church on Twitter.